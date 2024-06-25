One held for an attempted firing case 

Faraskhana police on Tuesday arrested an individual for an attempt to fire gunshots at an old rival in Budhwar Peth. The incident was reported on Sunday at around 9:45 pm, and police arrested Vijay Ghumare (50) in this case. As per officials, the attempted firing incident is an outcome of an old rivalry between the victim and the accused. As per officials, the attempted firing incident is an outcome of an old rivalry between the victim and the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the complaint filed by Prasad Bhosale (33), there were heated arguments between him and the accused over trivial issues. On Sunday night, Bhosale along with his four friends were standing near Shree Saraswati Heights in Budhwar Peth. Passing from the same locality, the accused prodded the group over the old issue and allegedly tried to fire gunshots towards the victim. Fortunately, due to a technical glitch, the bullet was not fired. Police have filed a case at Faraskhana police station under IPC sections 307,504 and other relevant sections.