 One killed over land dispute; 2 held
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
One killed over land dispute; 2 held

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 24, 2024 05:06 AM IST

Two arrested for murder of labour contractor over land dispute in Kondhwa. Accused identified as Raj and Bholenath from UP. Victim identified as Pankaj.

The police have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a labour contractor over land dispute at Kondhwa on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Raj alias Suresh Maniram Arya (34) from Mohammadwadi and Bholenath Rajaram Arya (26) from Vista labour camp. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Raj alias Suresh Maniram Arya (34) from Mohammadwadi and Bholenath Rajaram Arya (26) from Vista labour camp. The duo hails from Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Kumar Moti Kashyap (35) from Mohammadwadi.

As per the complaint filed by Meena Kumari Kashyap, wife of the deceased, her husband allegedly died after falling from an under construction building in Kondhwa on April 17.

Police found stab wounds on the body and the accused missing since the day of the incident. Later, the suspects were arrested from Uttar Pradesh within 24 hours.

Santosh Sonawane, incharge, Kondhwa Police Station, said, “Accused Suresh and deceased Pankaj jointly purchased land at their village in Uttar Pradesh. Investigation reveals that Pankaj was not ready to put Suresh’s name on the property papers. The murder could be the outcome over land dispute.”

Kondhwa police have filed a case under Sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

News / Cities / Pune / One killed over land dispute; 2 held
