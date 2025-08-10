Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
New Delhi

One more corporation possible in Pune Metropolitan Region: CM

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 05:26 am IST

CM Devendra Fadnavis indicated possibility of creating one more municipal corporation within Pune Metropolitan Region

PUNE: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday indicated the possibility of creating one more municipal corporation within the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), which would take the total to three—Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and a proposed new corporation.

CM Devendra Fadnavis indicated possibility of creating one more municipal corporation within Pune Metropolitan Region. (HT)
Earlier in the day, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, while addressing traffic and infrastructure concerns in the Chakan MIDC area during visits to Chakan, Bhosari and adjoining localities, stressed the need for three municipal corporations in the PMR. His remarks sparked speculation about the formation of multiple new civic bodies.

Clarifying the matter, Fadnavis said, “Pawar suggested one additional corporation, not three new ones. With the inclusion of one more civic body, there will be a total of three in the PMR.”

The proposal comes amid long-standing demands to divide the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which has the largest geographical area in the state. The recent merger of 34 villages and two cantonment areas into PMC limits has significantly increased the administrative and infrastructure load on the corporation.

Residents of these merged areas have repeatedly complained about inadequate civic services, including erratic water supply, lack of drainage systems, and poor street lighting. Urban planners and civic activists have argued that a separate corporation could help decentralise governance, improve service delivery, and address the unique developmental needs of peripheral and industrial areas.

