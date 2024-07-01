One person dies at Pune District Court Metro Station 

On Monday evening, a passenger named Manoj Kumar, fell on the escalator at the District Court Metro Station and died. He received first aid treatment from a doctor at the Civil Court Metro Station and was then taken to Sancheti Hospital by ambulance. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival. After the incident, Metro officials informed his close relatives about the incident. He received first aid treatment from a doctor at the Civil Court Metro Station and was then taken to Sancheti Hospital by ambulance. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Commenting about the incident, a senior Maha-Metro official said, “The incident took place at around 6.30 pm on Monday. We will know the cause of death after the postmortem report.”