 One person dies at Pune District Court Metro Station  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One person dies at Pune District Court Metro Station 

BySiddharth Gadkari
Jul 02, 2024 08:42 AM IST

However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival. After the incident, Metro officials informed his close relatives about the incident

On Monday evening, a passenger named Manoj Kumar, fell on the escalator at the District Court Metro Station and died. He received first aid treatment from a doctor at the Civil Court Metro Station and was then taken to Sancheti Hospital by ambulance. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival. After the incident, Metro officials informed his close relatives about the incident. 

He received first aid treatment from a doctor at the Civil Court Metro Station and was then taken to Sancheti Hospital by ambulance. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
He received first aid treatment from a doctor at the Civil Court Metro Station and was then taken to Sancheti Hospital by ambulance. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Commenting about the incident, a senior Maha-Metro official said, “The incident took place at around 6.30 pm on Monday. We will know the cause of death after the postmortem report.” 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / One person dies at Pune District Court Metro Station 
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On