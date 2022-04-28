One person killed as ST bus mows 9 vehicles after break failure on Pune-Satara road
One person was killed, two severely injured and around five people sustained minor injuries after a state transport bus driver lost control and mowed nine vehicles including two cars and seven two-wheelers on the Pune-Satara road on Thursday.
Police suspect the driver of the Satara-Swargate (Pune) bus might have lost control of the wheel due to a possible brake failure.
The deceased man was identified as Sanjay Manikrao Kurlekar, 52, a resident of defence area behind Command Hospital in Wanowrie area of Pune. One among the injured was identified as Suraj Chandrakant Devgirikar, 26, a resident of Ambegaon Budrukh area of Pune who has sustained eight stitches on his leg.
The incident happened a little ahead from where Balajinagar over-bridge ends, close to Chavannagar.
“The breaks of the bus failed, from what we can tell. The case is getting registered now,” said Police inspector (crime) Yunus Mulani of Sahakarnagar police station.
Assistant commissioner of police Sushma Chavan, senior police inspector Swati Desai, and PI Mulani visited the spot.
A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Sahakarnagar police station.
Install rainwater harvesting plants in medical institutes, degree colleges: BJP leader Swatantra Dev
The state government has decided rainwater harvesting plants should be installed in all private and government medical colleges, inter and degree colleges as well as technical colleges of the state. “A letter is being sent to all district magistrates to ensure this is taken up in right earnest,” veteran BJP leader and senior minister Swatantra Dev said.
Yogi asks officials to provide facilities to boost investment in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed several projects in Gorakhpur and said officials should dispose of entrepreneurs' problems on priority. Yogi asked officials to provide all necessary facilities to investors in order to give a thrust to investment in Gorakhpur district. The quality of construction work should be according to the standards set by the government, Yogi said. Gorakhpur was becoming a centre of super specialty medical and health facilities, he noted.
Blistering heatwave to continue in UP, Prayagraj hottest in country
Uttar Pradesh is firmly in the grip of a heatwave, with Prayagraj recording the maximum day temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country, on Thursday. It will be a few notches lower at around 40-43 degrees Celsius in most parts of Western Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow recorded the season's hottest day since 2019, with the temperature soaring to 43.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 4.6 degrees above normal.
LDA proposal to raze illegal buildings by using explosives turned down
LUCKNOW The state government has turned down the Lucknow Development Authority's proposal for demolishing illegal constructions by controlled explosions using dynamites. The LDA had forwarded a proposal to the state government in this regard but due to security concerns and high cost, it was turned down by the government, stated officials. LDA chief engineer Indu Shekhar Singh stated that companies charge ₹400-500 per sq feet for demolishing a building.
Soon, enjoy meals at ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ at Prayagraj Junction
The Prayagraj division of North Central Railways is planning to set up a 'Rail Coach Restaurant' at Prayagraj Junction where people can enjoy scrumptious meals sitting inside a refurbished rail wagon. “A decommissioned coach would be leased out to a vendor and a space would also be provided, perhaps towards the avenue number 4 on the Civil Lines side of Prayagraj Junction,” said public relation officer, Prayagraj Division, Amit Singh.
