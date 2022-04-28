One person killed as ST bus mows 9 vehicles after break failure on Pune-Satara road

One person was killed, two severely injured and around five people sustained minor injuries after a state transport bus driver lost control and mowed nine vehicles including two cars and seven two-wheelers on the Pune-Satara road on Thursday.

Police suspect the driver of the Satara-Swargate (Pune) bus might have lost control of the wheel due to a possible brake failure.

The deceased man was identified as Sanjay Manikrao Kurlekar, 52, a resident of defence area behind Command Hospital in Wanowrie area of Pune. One among the injured was identified as Suraj Chandrakant Devgirikar, 26, a resident of Ambegaon Budrukh area of Pune who has sustained eight stitches on his leg.

The incident happened a little ahead from where Balajinagar over-bridge ends, close to Chavannagar.

“The breaks of the bus failed, from what we can tell. The case is getting registered now,” said Police inspector (crime) Yunus Mulani of Sahakarnagar police station.

Assistant commissioner of police Sushma Chavan, senior police inspector Swati Desai, and PI Mulani visited the spot.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Sahakarnagar police station.