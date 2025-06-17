Ongoing road-widening work along Dive Ghat may impact Warkari movement during Palkhi procession

The ongoing road-widening work and persistent traffic jams along the Dive Ghat stretch of the Hadapsar-Saswad Palkhi Marg have raised serious concerns ahead of the annual Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi procession from Alandi to Pandharpur. Road-widening work has been underway for the past six months and is expected to continue for at least a year, according to road construction officials. The delay will pose a major challenge with lakhs of Warkaris set to take the Dive Ghat route during the pilgrimage. Even deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has expressed concern over the situation, urging swift action so that the pilgrims are not inconvenienced. Even deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has expressed concern over the situation, urging swift action so that the pilgrims are not inconvenienced. (HT)

Whereas minister of rural development and panchayat raj, Jaykumar Gore, carried out an inspection of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi route including the Dive Ghat stretch and the Saswad Palkhi camp. The minister expressed confidence that the Saswad Palkhi camp is well equipped, and that there will be no issues with respect to the same. For the first time, waterproof tents capable of accommodating up to 5,000 Warkaris at the same time will be set up at various locations. Gore announced that extensive arrangements will be made with respect to bathing and toilet facilities for women during this year’s Wari. Taking note of the damage caused by last week’s rain at several halting points of the Palkhi, Gore directed the administration to take immediate remedial measures. He said that the primary purpose of the visit was to assess the rain-induced damage and ensure prompt repairs.

Gore held a meeting with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), contractor, and government officials during which he issued clear instructions to prioritise the completion of existing work along the Dive Ghat section rather than initiating any new construction activities. He directed that all work be temporarily halted and that proper barricading be carried out to ensure the safety of Warkaris and devotees. The minister ordered that construction be resumed only after the safe passage of the Palkhi procession and Warkaris and devotees. “This initiative aims to ensure the safety and convenience of the Warkaris during the Wari period, facilitating their journey along the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi route including the Dive Ghat section,” Gore said.

In May, the NHAI and Phursungi traffic police had issued an advisory urging motorists to take alternate routes during designated hours owing to the ongoing work at Dive Ghat. Blasting operations are currently being carried out to clear rocky terrain as part of the road-widening project, the traffic police said. Arvind Srivastava, project manager for the road-widening contractor, said that blasting is necessary to break through tough rock formations in the area. However, the process can dislodge large stones, which often fall onto the road creating safety hazards, a concern also highlighted by the NHAI.