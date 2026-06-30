‘My own free will’: UP's Ayush Malik, who converted to Islam, returns to Hinduism over ‘distress’ to parents

A 27-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, who had earlier said that he converted to Islam voluntarily, has now returned to the Hindu faith, citing the distress caused to his parents over the decision. A video that surfaced after his return shows Ayush participating in Hindu prayers and religious rituals. (X/@Sharroh45)

Ayush Malik, the son of a pharmaceutical businessman, had previously said in public that he embraced Islam willingly and that he was not subjected to any coercion, inducement or brainwashing.

What happened? Ayush said he had been following Islam since 2008. He also revealed that he had married Chandni Qureshi, a resident of Shamli, through a 'nikah' ceremony held in Delhi.

He said he kept both his conversion and marriage a secret from his family for several years because his sisters were yet to be married, as HT reported earlier.

Chandni and her father, Islam Qureshi, were later arrested and sent to jail after Ayush's family lodged a police complaint.

The case was registered on June 6 after Ayush's father, Devraj Malik, alleged that his son had been converted to Islam several years ago under the pretext of marrying Chandni Qureshi.

The complaint further claimed that Ayush was taken to Delhi, where a 'nikah' was performed using forged documents.

Ayush, however, alleged that his father lodged the complaint under "external pressure". Speaking to reporters earlier, he said, "I am a Muslim, and I will not return to the Hindu religion", adding that he was facing social pressure and claiming his father had acted under "external pressure".

Ayush embraces Hindu faith again A video that surfaced after his return shows Ayush participating in Hindu prayers and religious rituals.

In the clip, he says that although he had converted to Islam, he has now chosen, of his own free will, to return to Hinduism and live with his family.