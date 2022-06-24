Online classes to music label, Pune student hits a high note on women entrepreneurship
Even as Covid shattered the dreams of many novice entrepreneurs, Swapnali Gaikwad, who comes from a humble beginning, started giving music lessons in 2018 to fund her college studies in Pune.
The 24-year-old native from Beed, Marathwada, reached out to students across the globe through social media as the pandemic forced many to move online.
“I was surprised by the number of enrolments, including students from the US, UK, Australia, Germany and France. Students from Pakistan and Japan who did not speak Hindi also showed interest to learn Indian classical music,” she said.
Daughter of parents, with father a school teacher, and with no background in music, Gaikwad has so far taught Indian classical music to 546 students.
“More than 150 students are taking my online classes,” she said.
“I am from Japan and don’t speak Hindi. Swapnali’s method of teaching helped me learn Indian music even as I don’t understand the language,” said Hisael Williams.
Neha Ganjoo, a student who took music lesson from Swapnali during the Covid pandemic, said, “It was a nice experience to learn classical music online. I was a bit sceptical about learning music virtually. But with Swapnali madam the teaching was similar to offline class. The classes also helped me to cope with Covid anxiety.”
“We are also helping artistes to monetise their work online through my music label “After Dream Entertainment”. I hope that my students should get international recognition for the work my label is producing,” she said.
Since the age of ten, Swapnali aspired to be an Indian classical singer. Her music teacher Pt Baburao Borgaonkar encouraged and helped her foray into the world of Indian classical music. But her birth in a conservative middle class family, to a couple who happen to be Zilla Parishad teachers, reduced her dreams and aspirations to a mere hobby. She continued her studies and got into the field of Engineering. It didn’t take her long to know she wasn’t cut out for that life. She switched to music in the second year of her studies and enrolled in a college in Pune’s Loni Kalbhor.
She teaches Indian classical (Hindustani), semi-classical and devotional music.
-
Agriculture can make U.P. a trillion-dollar economy in next five years: Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that agriculture and allied sectors could play a key role in making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy in next five years. Agriculture, he pointed out, had immense potential for growth in the state. Yogi was addressing a seminar on “Roadmap for Development of Agriculture and Allied Sector in Uttar Pradesh,” with top agriculture scientists and progressive farmers, among others, participating in the programme.
-
No trace yet of 22-year-old missing Pune biker
Pune rural police, along with Shivdurg Mitra Mandal, Lonavla, deployed two drones and scanned over a 10 km area of Andharban forest trail in Tamhini ghat to trace 22-year-old mechanical engineer and bike enthusiast Omkar Shete. Shete went missing on the morning of June 18 after he left his Shukrawar peth residence for a solo bike ride to Tamhini ghat.
-
146 utensils belonging to priest conducting last rites stolen
Copper, silver and steel utensils belonging to a priest named Prashant Moghe, who performs the last rites of deceased, were stolen from Omkareshwar ghat recently. Social activist Sandeep Khardekar has written to Pune commissioner of police Amitabh Gupta to look into the issue. On June 24, 146 small and big utensils made of copper, silver and steel were found stolen from the ghat.
-
Fifty arrested for stealing gold valuables from warkaris
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch has arrested 50 people, including a juvenile and twelve women, for carrying out thefts during palkhi procession under different police stations of the commissionerate during the past three days. The arrests took place on Friday evening and FIRs were lodged the same day. A special squad was constituted to take prompt action against thieves targeting warkaris. At Chikhali police station, an accused identified as Prem Mukesh Bamnayak was arrested.
-
Students of Class 1-12 to have 100 per cent syllabus
The education department, on Friday, issued a government resolution stating, that for the academic year 2022-23, 100 per cent syllabus for Class 1 to Class 12 will be implemented. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the last two years, 25 per cent syllabus was slashed as classes were conducted online. However, now offline classes have resumed. Education officials said in the last two years, the syllabus was slashed as classes were held online for students.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics