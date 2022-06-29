Only 32 doctors register to issue certificates to licence seekers
After giving several deadlines for registration, only 32 doctors have registered with the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) this year to provide medical certificates to people for renewal of driving licences. Now, the RTO has written letters to the state government, zilla parishad, PMC and other small governing agencies requesting to register government doctors for this process.
“The process to register doctors for learning license process was started last year and we had given extensions as we got a poor response. Only 32 doctors have registered till now, hence, we have written letters to all the government hospitals requesting to register their doctors for this process and benefit of public,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer.
As per the new set of rules by the state transport department, any doctor who wants to register with the RTO for licence related works needs to visit RTO office for getting authentication. Then they will be provided with a user ID and password to access the Sarathi portal. Whereas the verified doctors of RTO could upload the medical certificate of the applicants once they apply for license related works.
“We appeal to all doctors to register for this verification process. And also to the applicants to take the process seriously as from now onwards the learning license process would be strict.” added Sasane.
Two farmers die after inhaling toxic gas in Hisar manhole
Two farmers were killed after they inhaled toxic gas inside a manhole in Gangwa village in Hisar on Tuesday night. The victims, Satpal and Madan Singh, were among the five farmers who had entered a manhole to clear a pipeline after the water supply to the farmers' field stopped.
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
