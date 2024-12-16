Only 4% of hazardous units in PCMC meet safety norms

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has found a glaring lapse in safety compliance among hazardous establishments in the city. A year-long survey of 3,900 commercial units in Kudalwadi and Chikhali revealed that only 172 establishments, a mere 4.41%, adhered to fire safety and other mandatory norms to obtain the required No Objection Certificate (NOC). According to officials, the survey focused on Kudalwadi and Chikhali, which are known hotspots for hazardous operations. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The survey was launched after a devastating fire at a candle manufacturing unit in Talawade in December last year. The illegal factory, operating without fire safety compliance, claimed the lives of 11 workers. The incident exposed the growing number of unauthorized establishments in the area and prompted PCMC to initiate action.

According to officials, the survey focused on Kudalwadi and Chikhali, which are known hotspots for hazardous operations. These include scrap shops, godowns, and factories involved in metal cutting, aluminium production, and other inflammable activities. Notices were issued twice, in July and August this year, to 3,812 of these units. Despite this, 2,510 establishments failed to respond.

Of the 1,302 units that did approach PCMC, many applications were incomplete or lacked the required documentation. Officials conducted physical inspections of 482 establishments and issued directives to comply with safety regulations. However, only 172 establishments were able to secure the necessary approvals. Applications of 644 units were rejected for incomplete documentation, while four applications were outright denied.

The situation has sparked public anger, especially in residential areas like Kudalwadi and adjoining localities, which are plagued by illegal scrap shops, godowns, and factories. Residents and activists have repeatedly demanded action against these establishments, which pose a severe risk to public safety.

BJP MLA Mahesh Landge recently raised the issue during a special session, urging PCMC to crack down on violators. Civic officials have confirmed that they will begin sealing non-compliant establishments.

Deputy Commissioner Manoj Lonkar said, “The drive is ongoing and in addition to sealing, water connections will be cut, and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) will be requested to disconnect power supply. Similar action was earlier taken against 29 hazardous establishments in the area.”

Under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, it is mandatory for all commercial establishments to follow fire safety norms. Owners and occupants are responsible for obtaining fire safety certificates and submitting them to the municipal fire department.

The ongoing crackdown highlights the challenges faced by the civic body in ensuring safety compliance among hazardous establishments. While PCMC’s measures continue, the low compliance rate underscores the need for stronger enforcement and increased awareness to prevent future tragedies.