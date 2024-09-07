Only authorised pass holders will get toll waiver: NHAI

Though the Maharashtra government had announced to waive off tolls for devotees who are going to Konkan for the Ganesh festival, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said that only those having designated passes will get the waiver. The NHAI confirmed that the toll waiver will be applicable between September 5 and 19 only for Konkan-bound vehicles travelling on the Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Goa national highways, and state highways. (HT PHOTO)

NHAI issued the press note and said, “NHAI had instructed the Khed Shivapur, Anewadi and other toll booths to waive off the toll for those who have authorised passes for Ganesh Festival. Those who do not have such passes will need to pay the tax.”

The NHAI confirmed that the toll waiver will be applicable between September 5 and 19 only for Konkan-bound vehicles travelling on the Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Goa national highways, and state highways. However, vehicles must obtain a pass issued by RTO officials and the traffic police department to avail of the road tax payment exemption, as per the notification.