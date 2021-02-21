IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Only hold important classes on campus
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Only hold important classes on campus

Colleges have reopened across the city from February 15 with students allowed to attend classes in batches
READ FULL STORY
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:54 PM IST

Colleges have reopened across the city from February 15 with students allowed to attend classes in batches. The college management have put in place safety precautions related to the coronavirus. With Maharashtra seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases since Wednesday (February 10), suggest steps that the state, local and college authorities should take to prevent and avoid campus outbreaks.

Strictly follow safety precautions

Now that college campuses have reopened for students after 11 months, the coronavirus cases are reported to be on a rise in the city. Hence, masks should be made mandatory for students, teachers and staff as a precautionary measure on the campus. Sanitiser should be available for students on the premises of the college. Some lectures can be taken online while practical and important lectures can be taken offline. As college offices will be seeing a rush as students submit exam forms and fees, steps should be taken to ensure that social distancing and other Covid safety measures are in place.

Gauri Marne

Thermal checks of students must

College authorities should arrange classes in batches, making mask, sanitiser and social distancing norms mandatory on premises. The temperature and oxygen level of students (thermal checking) should be checked. Arrangements should be made to ensure prompt medical assistance to those found with possible Covid symptoms.

Parnavi Devi

Continue with online classes

The intention of reopening college campuses for students may not be a good idea as Maharashtra is witnessing a rise in Covid infections. Hence, the authorities should continue online classes till June 2021 to check the possible next wave of the virus. This practical implementation would have served better for students to avoid the possible risk of getting infected and cleared their academic year exams by June 2021. Plus, I feel if the government tries to implement new rules in haste, many students will find the new restrictions distracting when they are preparing for exams. Hope the government takes adequate steps to check the possible spread of virus.

Rahul Upadhye

Avoid unnecessary gathering at campuses

Proper sanitation system should be in place at colleges and students should be asked to follow sanitising norms, besides strictly wearing mask and following following social distancing at the campus. Colleges should try to hold maximum lectures online, and allow offline only for practical and important lectures. Colleges should avoid holding public functions on the campus. Relaxation must be granted to students on 75% compulsory attendance policy. Students should not be allowed to spend time at the campus unnecessarily. We should accept the “new normal” caused by the Covid pandemic and follow safety measures.

Omkar Shende

Colleges should have offline classes twice a week

It is okay to reopen college campuses provided Covid guidelines are followed strictly. However, the classes should be limited to practical and problem solving sessions. The colleges should reopen twice a week with reduced classroom hours to facilitate students to complete courses with minimum Covid risk.

Ajay Kate

Following prevention norms should be top priority

Though students are excited to meet teachers and friends on campuses after a long time, authorities should take steps to ensure they follow the Covid prevention norms. Teachers should undergo Covid test as they will be meeting students. Tables and chairs should be arranged at classrooms as per social distancing norms. Equipment used by students for practicals must be regularly sanitised. As many private coaching institutes have resumed offline classes by following the Covid prevention norms, likewise colleges can also resume classroom teaching.

Mandar Rajput

Students should avoid casual approach on social distancing

Unless students follow the precautionary measures seriously, the efforts of educational institutes will not be fruitful. Although vaccine is out still it is not given to the general public and our lax attitude in following the Covid safety norms could cause a surge in cases in the city. Student movement at campuses should be strictly monitored. They should not be allowed to hangout after lectures. Casual approach and disregard for advisories issued by the authorities could pose virus spread risk.

Sayali Shinde

Authority should promote self-care at campus

We are carrying out thermal check of every student at the gate and keeping a record. The student strength at classrooms has been limited to 50 per cent. Students have to sanitise hands every time they enter classrooms. Equipment used by students are sanitised after every class. Wearing a mask or covering you face is mandatory for students and staff. Students, teachers and staff who fall ill are asked to stay home. Self-care is promoted on campus by the college authority. Least physical interaction is allowed on campus, especially during in group projects and library reading. Also, we are offering yoga and health classes to students.

Nutan Kanegaonkar Kulkarni

Colleges must follow precautionary measures

While we desperately want to attend college in person and carry out our education via physical classes, there are still a number of students from our batch who are sceptical given the rising case count in Maharashtra, which is currently the largest contributor to the overall count in the country. Hence, things are still on the edge about the Covid situation but I believe all this can be handled well if proper sanitation and social distancing measures are put in place.

Saloni Dhumne

Follow norms strictly

After passing my SSC (Class 12) exams, I was excited to go to college but the Covid pandemic limited our classes to online. Things were slowly returning to normal before the sudden surge in cases became a cause of concern. We are supporting the college authorities and following Covid guidelines. If students follow the prevention norms then offline classes can be conducted in a secured environment.

Rajeshwari Marne

Carry one extra mask on campus should be made compulsory

Students and college authorities need to work together to check the spread of Covid at campuses. Closing campuses again should not be considered, but safety norms should be implemented strictly. Keeping one extra mask should be made compulsory for students. Hanging out in groups should be avoided.

Piyush Deshmukh

As told to Jigar Hindocha

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Four of family jump into dam backwaters in Mulshi to save woman, all drown

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:48 PM IST
PUNE Five members of a family drowned in the backwaters of a dam in Kolvan village in Mulshi, according to the local police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Only hold important classes on campus

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Colleges have reopened across the city from February 15 with students allowed to attend classes in batches
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajay Munot (50), a marketing consultant. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Ajay Munot (50), a marketing consultant. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
pune news

50-year-old Pune man donates plasma 9 times after recovering from Covid

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Munot tested positive for the virus on July 28, 2020. A gap of 14 days is mandatory for any patient to donate plasma a second time
READ FULL STORY
Close
The city reported 430 new cases taking the progressive count to 203,782 and the death toll stood at 4,563 as five deaths were reported in 24 hours. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
The city reported 430 new cases taking the progressive count to 203,782 and the death toll stood at 4,563 as five deaths were reported in 24 hours. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

Pune dist reports 847 new Covid cases, 8 deaths in 24 hours

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:20 PM IST
This puts the district active cases count to over 9,217 and the progressive count at 3.99 lakh, out of which 3.81 lakh have recovered and 8,076 have been declared dead
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in the state, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had formed the committee headed by retired irrigation secretary Avinash Surve to study the issue and submit a report to the government. (HT PHOTO)
During the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in the state, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had formed the committee headed by retired irrigation secretary Avinash Surve to study the issue and submit a report to the government. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Mulshi dam water issue: Committee to submit report by April 2021

By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Pune district has not been receiving water from Mulshi dam, although the dam is located within the district limits. The water is currently utilised to generate hydroelectricity for Mumbai city by Tata Power
READ FULL STORY
Close
Due to rainfall in the last two days and a cloudy afternoon on Saturday, the day temperature reported in the city was 28.5 degrees Celsius. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
Due to rainfall in the last two days and a cloudy afternoon on Saturday, the day temperature reported in the city was 28.5 degrees Celsius. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Minimum temperature unlikely to drop below 11 degrees Celsius: IMD

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The minimum temperature in the city will continue to be between 11 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius till the end of this month, said the weather department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two men killed in separate road accidents

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Two men in their early 20s were killed in accidents within hours of each other in Pune city on Thursday and Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Cops: Marne will not be spared, he is evading arrest

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:28 PM IST
The Pune police issued a statement that Gajanan Marne (55), the man recently booked in multiple cases for participating in a rally for his release from Taloja Jail, is evading arrest in the case registered against him at Warje Malwadi police station
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune police release sensitive information of DSK investors online

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:27 PM IST
The Pune police have released sensitive data of DSK investors with the intention of awareness about registration in the list of beneficiaries on police record
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Indian Army veteran seeking job duped of 8.4 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:27 PM IST
An Indian Army veteran was duped of 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

National Mountain Bike Championship: Soman celebrates captaincy debut with two golds

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Captaining the Maharashtra side for the first time, cyclist Pranita Soman clinched two gold medals on the second day of the 17th senior, junior and sub-junior National Mountain Bike Championship, Gadag, Karnataka on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Gutkha worth 19.5 lakh seized by Pune police

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Two people were remanded to police custody by a local court on Saturday and gutkha worth 19,58,488 was seized by Pune police
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar issued a set of instructions to municipal officials(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar issued a set of instructions to municipal officials(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Classes in schools, colleges suspended, night restrictions return in Pune

By Yogesh Joshi, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Ajit Pawar asked Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations to increase Covid-19 testing and also focus on contact tracing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Curtain Call: “My favourite theatre guru asked me to sing in his class!”

By Nipun Dharmadhikari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:09 PM IST
While I was designing the structure of a workshop I was supposed to conduct, I realised that most of the things I was going to talk about or teach were taught to me by one teacher! I have attended workshops by Indian and foreign “theatrewallahs”, but the one that has stayed with me the longest was that by the late Pandit Satyadev Dubey
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Premium petrol crosses 100/litre in Pune

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:52 PM IST
PUNE For the first time in Pune, premium or branded petrol (petrol with higher octane value) has crossed the 100 per litre mark, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP