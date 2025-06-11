Only state board students eligible for ATKT rule for Class 11 admission

In an important update for students taking admission for Class 11, the Maharashtra education department has allowed them to keep terms (ATKT) for only students from the state board. To make the process smooth, the education department has declared an online provisional merit list that shows students’ marks and state ranks. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Sriram Panzade, director, secondary and higher secondary education, said, “Only those state board students who failed in one or two subjects in their exams will be allowed to take admission under ATKT. Students from other boards must pass all subjects to get admission to Class 11 in Maharashtra.”

Students eligible for ATKT can apply for Class 11 admission after Class 10 supplementary exams result are declared. Also, those who want to take the science stream in Class 11 must have at least 40% marks in the science subject in their Class 10 exams. Other boards may have similar supplementary exams in their states, but those results will only be valid for admissions within their own systems, not for state board colleges.

To make the process smooth, the education department has declared an online provisional merit list that shows students’ marks and state ranks. Admissions will be conducted in five rounds, allowing both students who have passed Class 10 and those with ATKT to choose colleges based on their results.

More than 12 lakh students have registered for Class 11 admission. The education department said it is working hard to fix the admission system and ensure that all students, including ATKT candidates, can join college without losing a year.

The centralised online admission process for Class 11 in junior colleges across the state has once again been postponed. The allotment of colleges for students in the first round will now be announced on June 26.