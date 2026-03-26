Opposition grows over MPCB sub-regional office shift to Baramati

The relocation of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board’s (MPCB) sub-regional office (SRO-1) from Wakdewadi, Pune to Baramati has sparked concern among political leaders and environmental activists, who warn it could affect accessibility and weaken pollution monitoring in the city. The relocation of MPCB office has sparked concern among political leaders and environmental activists. (FILE)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Hemant Rasane has written to state Environment Minister Pankaja Munde, urging her to reconsider the decision. In his March 23 letter, Rasane said, “The decision to shift the MPCB sub-regional office out of Pune needs to be reconsidered. With the city’s rapid urbanisation and industrial growth, it is essential to have a strong regulatory presence within Pune. Moving the office to Baramati will create inconvenience for citizens, industries and environmental stakeholders who depend on timely clearances and grievance redressal.”

MPCB officials, however, confirmed that SRO-1 has been operating from Baramati since March 20, following a directive issued by the board’s Mumbai headquarters on March 9. They said the move is intended to improve administrative efficiency by positioning the office closer to key industrial clusters such as Kurkumbh, Baramati, Jejuri and Indapur, where industrial activity has increased in recent years.

Officials added that the relocation would enable quicker inspections, better coordination and faster service delivery, particularly in the eastern and southern parts of the Pune district. They also cited logistical challenges at the Wakdewadi office in accessing distant industrial belts.

Activist Anant Gharat said, “Shifting the MPCB sub-regional office nearly 100 kilometres away to Baramati will create serious practical difficulties for Pune residents, environmental activists and industrial stakeholders. For every approval, complaint or follow-up, people will now have to travel long distances, which will discourage public participation in environmental monitoring. At a time when Pune is witnessing rapid urbanisation and a sharp rise in air, water and soil pollution, moving a key regulatory office away from the city is not justified. Instead of strengthening the presence in Pune, this decision could weaken on-ground oversight and delay response to pollution-related issues. It also appears to be a deliberate attempt to reduce Pune’s importance in environmental governance.”

While MPCB officials said digital systems and coordination will be strengthened to ensure uninterrupted services, stakeholders maintain that physical access remains essential. The issue is likely to gather momentum as more political representatives and environmental groups weigh in. An MPCB official, requesting anonymity, said the matter would be referred to the head office, with further action dependent on its directives. Meanwhile, the sub-regional office continues to function from Baramati.