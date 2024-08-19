Orphanage staffer held for sexually abusing 12-year-old boy

A staff member of an orphanage in Alandi was arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy. The incident was reported on August 17 at around 5 am, said police. The victim is an orphan and was lodged at the shelter in Alandi last year after he lost both his parents. A friend of his father lodged him here. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The 23-year-old accused was arrested and produced in court which granted police custody till August 21.

The victim is an orphan and was lodged at the shelter in Alandi last year after he lost both his parents. A friend of his father lodged him here.

On Saturday early morning, when other members of the orphanage were sleeping, the accused sexually assaulted the victim.

DR Sali, assistant police inspector at Alandi police station, said, “A month ago, the victim had faced a similar experience, but this time he mustered courage and lodged a complaint.”

Sali said, the accused is also an orphan and works as a caretaker-cum staffer here.

A case was filed against the accused at Alandi police station under sections 4,6,8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).