Our focus is on bringing change in state, not on CM face: Pawar

Pune: With alliance partner Shiv Sena (UBT) pushing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to declare its chief ministerial candidate in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday stated that no one from his party was interested in getting projected for the top post and instead they were focused on effecting a change of government in the poll-bound state.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Friday, Pawar said, “Seat-sharing talks among MVA for the upcoming assembly polls delayed due to the August 20 protest in Thane district’s Badlapur over alleged sexual abuse of two minor girls in a school will be held on August 27.”

The Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), along with the Congress, are part of the MVA, a state-level alliance of opposition parties.

Replying to a question on Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray insisting on the MVA projecting a CM face before the assembly polls, while the Congress taking a different stand on the issue, Pawar maintained that as far as his party was concerned, no one was interested in being projected as the candidate for the top post.

“We want to give a better administration to the people of the state by remaining on one page (with other MVA allies),” he said, adding that MVA should finalise seat-sharing at the earliest.

“My expectation from them is to take a decision on seats as early as possible and provide a clear picture to the people of the state,” NCP (SP) president said.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are due before November-end.

Meanwhile, the veteran politician said that atrocities against young girls and women are rising in Maharashtra and suggested that the home department should be alert to keep a check on such crimes.

Referring to the Badlapur incident, Pawar said it was shocking that such a crime happened at a school. He slammed chief minister Eknath Shinde for calling the Badlapur protest “political”. “There was a need to take strict action against such an act and everybody demanded the same. The state government should remain alert to keep a check on such incidents,” said Pawar.

After the alleged Badlapur incident, Pawar said, many more similar crimes were reported across the state.

Advocating the need to raise awareness among all sections of society and push the law and order system of the state for action, he said, “I am not blaming anyone, but we all need to take measures to stop such things, that too peacefully.”

Pawar also met candidates preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam over their demands. The MPSC on Thursday postponed its preliminary exam, scheduled for August 25, amid a protest by aspirants.

“I told them to prepare a memorandum addressed to the CM and we will see if we can find a way forward,” he said.

(With agency inputs)