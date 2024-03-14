Over 1,672 patients waiting for kidney donation in Pune

PUNE Amid the scarcity of donors, as many as 1,672 patients are on the recipient’s waiting list for donation of kidney transplants. In comparison to the surge in chronic renal failure patients, the number of donors remains meagre in the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), Pune. Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee, Pune officials said 1,672 patients are on the recipient’s waiting list for donation of kidney transplants. (Shutterstock (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The ZTCC, Pune has a waiting list of 2,400 patients waiting for organs. Among them, around 70% (1,672) are renal failure patients in need of kidney transplants. Despite the efforts taken by ZTCC to boost organ donation the number of donors remains low, said the officials

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Aarti Gokhale, transplant coordinator, ZTCC, Pune, said several activities online, offline, and counselling sessions are done to boost the organ donation programme.

“One deceased organ donor can save up to eight lives. People should pledge to donate their organs to save lives. Two donated kidneys can free two patients from dialysis treatments and save their lives.”

Dr Tarun Jeloka, HoD & consultant Nephrologist, Manipal Hospital, said, the reluctance of individuals to come forward for organ donation, particularly for kidneys, can stem from various factors. Some may be influenced by cultural or religious beliefs that discourage organ donation. Others may fear the surgical procedure involved in organ donation or may lack awareness about the importance of organ donation and its potential to save lives.”

Dr Jeloka added, to prevent renal ailments individuals should control blood glucose, and blood pressure, eat a healthy and balanced diet, low intake of processed food and sodium, exercise regularly, and abstain from tobacco in any form.”

Dr Pavan Wakhare, nephrologist and transplant physician at Medicover Hospital said, the rampant use of over-the-counter medicines and supplements is also leading to renal diseases.

“Today the patients at a young age from 15 years and above are coming with renal ailments. In youngsters, most of the patients with renal ailments are due to excessive intake of proteins and supplements without supervision of doctors.”