SPPU may get its new VC by end-April

PUNE: After almost a year of the post of vice-chancellor (VC) of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) lying vacant, the process of selection of the new VC has finally speeded-up with over 100 professors (the highest number) from across the country sending their applications to the ‘selection committee’ constituted for the purpose by the state government. The applications of senior professors of the SPPU, too, are among these applications for the coveted post.

The former VC of the SPPU – which ranks first in the state of Maharashtra in terms of academic quality – professor Nitin Karmalkar, retired on May 18, 2022 after which temporary charge of the post was given to professor Karbhari Kale, VC, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University of Technology while temporary charge of the post of pro-VC was given to professor Sanjeev Sonawane.

The committee formed earlier for the selection of VC of the SPPU was dissolved as it did not have a representative of the University Grants Commission (UGC) which is mandatory. As there was no selection committee for a while, the selection process was delayed. Finally, the present selection committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Anil Sahastrabuddhe; comprising IIT Kanpur director Dr Abhay Karandikar; additional chief secretary, water resources department, Deepak Kapoor; and former chancellor, Karnataka State Women’s University and UGC representative, Dr Meena Chandavarkar.

The committee invited applications from interested persons till March 30 and more than 100 professors from all over the country applied for the post of VC of the SPPU. Of the over 100 applications, 10 are from senior professors of the SPPU including professor Sanjeev Sonawane; registrar Prafull Pawar; dean Vijay Khare; Dr Anjali Kurane; professor Sanjay Dole; professor Vilas Kharat; professor Suresh Gosavi; and professor Avinas Kumhar. Professors from the Jawaharlal Nehru University and others, too, are among those who have applied.

The applications will be verified over the next 15 days after which, a list of eligible candidates will be announced. These eligible candidates will be called for an interview and five out of them will be selected. Of the five names, the governor’s office will announce the selection of one name as VC of the SPPU. The entire process will take at least one month and most probably by the end of this month, the SPPU will get its new VC.

A senior professor of the SPPU who has applied said on condition of anonymity, “I have applied for the post of VC and am preparing for the interview if my application is shortlisted. The VC should be appointed from the university campus itself as he/she knows the university issues and concerns well and can work effectively once selected.”