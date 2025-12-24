Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
Over 2,800 nomination forms sold on first day; no nomination papers filed yet

HT Correspondent
Dec 24, 2025 06:36 am IST

Pune prepares for PMC civic elections 2025-26, with 15 Returning Officers overseeing nominations; 2,886 forms sold on the first day.

Pune: As preparations for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) civic elections 2025–26 intensify, the administration announced on Tuesday that offices for 15 Returning Officers have been established to oversee the election of 165 corporators from 41 wards across the city.

Ludhiana, India – April 25, 2019 : Congress MLA Rakesh Pandey wanted to shake hands with DC Pradeep Agarwal but he refused to do so and greeted MLA with folded hands while congress candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu was to file his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections at DC office in Ludhiana on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
A press note from the PMC’s Information and Public Relations Office on December 23 reported the sale of 2,886 nomination forms across all Returning Officer offices on the first day. However, no nominations were submitted on Tuesday.

The highest number of forms were sold at the Kasba–Vishrambaugwada office, with 300 forms distributed, while the Kondhwa–Yewalewadi office saw the lowest at 51 forms.

Civic officials reported the following ward-wise sales: Yerwada Kalas Dhanori (195), Nagar Road–Vadgaonsheri (195), Kothrud–Bavdhan (194), Aundh–Baner (73), Shivajinagar–Ghole Road (275), Dhole Patil Road (175), Hadapsar–Mundhwa (199), Wanawadi–Ramtekdi (199), Bibwewadi (221), Bhawani Peth (191), Warje–Karvenagar (221), Sinhagad Road (197), and Dhankawadi–Sahakarnagar (200).

In light of the upcoming civic elections, the model code of conduct has been strictly enforced within PMC limits. Various enforcement teams have been deployed across the city to ensure that the election process is free, fair, transparent, and conducted in a fearless manner, the administration stated.

In related news, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) also reported high sales of nomination forms on the first day. Official figures from the PCMC election office showed that 2,212 forms were sold across 32 wards on December 23, with 875 prospective candidates purchasing them.

