28,533 students to appear for state CET PCM group

A total of 28,533 students have registered for the Maharashtra state CET 2023 PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) group exam, which will take place between May 9 and 14. The exam is being held at 177 exam centres across Maharashtra by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.

The exam is for first-year Engineering, Pharmaceutical, and Agricultural Technology students.

According to the statistics provided by the cell, a total of 28,533 students have registered for this test. Out of the total applicants, 18,406 students are male candidates and 10,127 students are female candidates.

The PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) Group test will take place between May 16 and 21 and the Admit Card for the same will be made available to the candidates from May 10, informed the official.

The cell also advised that candidates appearing for the exam should download the admit card from the course website and take a print of it. The applicants should carefully read the details like the date and time of the examination and the exact location of the test centre, etc.

Candidates should also carry the identification documents like PAN cards, Aadhaar Cards, Passports, etc.