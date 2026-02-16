Over 3,500 driving licences suspended in 2025

Coming down strongly on motorists involved in serious offences such as driving beyond permitted speed limits, jumping traffic signals, carrying goods in excess of the approved capacity in goods vehicles, transporting passengers in goods carriers, driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, and using mobile phones while driving, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has suspended more than 3,500 driving licences between January 1 and December 31, 2025. As per information shared by the RTO, suspension action is initiated for specific offences that pose serious threat to public safety and require strict administrative action, especially in case of repeat offenders. (FILE)

Officials said that the suspensions were based on detailed reports received from the highway police, city traffic police and RTO authorities from other states. The drive was carried out under section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 with the objective of reducing road accidents and ensuring safer travel for citizens.

As per information shared by the RTO, suspension action is initiated for specific offences that pose serious threat to public safety and require strict administrative action, especially in case of repeat offenders. The department has also indicated that it is likely to receive a report from the Pune traffic police recommending the suspension of nearly 3,000 additional licences, which may lead to further action in the coming weeks.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, Pune, said, “Between January 1 and December 31, 2025, the transport department has taken action in more than 3,500 cases involving serious and repeat traffic violations. This includes habitual offenders who continue to disregard traffic laws despite earlier penalties. Licence suspension is a strict but necessary step to prevent such drivers from endangering others on the road. Road safety is our highest priority, and we are committed to continuous and firm enforcement. In the coming days, more licences may be suspended as additional reports are processed. We want to make it clear that repeat violations will invite strong administrative action beyond monetary fines.”

The RTO has clarified that once a licence is suspended, the information is updated on its official portal, making the licence legally invalid in the system even if the driver physically holds the card. If a person whose licence has been suspended is found driving, action will be taken for driving without a valid licence and a fine of ₹5,000 will be imposed. Furthermore, if a vehicle driven by a person with a suspended licence is involved in an accident, the related insurance claim may not be considered valid.