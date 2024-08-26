 Over 300 booked for raising objectionable slogans - Hindustan Times
Over 300 booked for raising objectionable slogans

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Aug 26, 2024 10:18 AM IST

The demonstration was held in front of the Pune district collector office on Friday demanding arrest of Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj for his controversial statement

Pune city police on Sunday booked over 300 people for illegally assembling, conducting a protest march without permission, and raising objectionable slogans in front of the collector’s office.

A video of controversial slogans made rounds on social media. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A video of controversial slogans made rounds on social media. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The demonstration was held in front of the Pune district collector office on Friday demanding arrest of Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj for his controversial statement. However,during the protest some of the protesters raised controversial slogans.

A video of controversial slogans made rounds on social media, acting on which Bund Garden police registered a case under sections 189(2), 190, 196, and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as sections 135 and 37(1) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

