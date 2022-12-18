Home / Cities / Pune News / Over 4 lakh children from state identified for measles booster dose

Over 4 lakh children from state identified for measles booster dose

As per the state health department, over four lakh children have been identified in the Maharashtra for a booster Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine dose in areas where there is an outbreak of measles

However, so far only 152,207 have been administered with the booster dose.

Speaking about the measle surveillance in the state, Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said that there are 1,267 squads in Maharashtra that are conducting regular surveillance in the outbreak clusters.

“So far, the health department has surveyed 2,191,773 houses across the state. At least 61,890 children have been given vitamin A tablets to improve the nutritional status. In regular surveillance, 28,083 children have been given the first dose of the MMR vaccine and 13,954 have been given the second dose of the MMR vaccine,” said Dr Awate.

He added that 419,690 children have been identified for the booster dose of the vaccine.

“Out of these 419,690 children, so far only 152,207 have been given the booster dose. The state health department has also started the special vaccination drive from December 15,” said Dr Awate.

Till Sunday, Maharashtra has reported at least 1,055 confirmed children with measles infection and has reported over 16,597 suspected cases. These cases have seen a spread to 18 districts and municipal corporations across Maharashtra. There are now 139 clusters in Maharashtra that have reported the cases. Also 20 deaths due to measles have been reported so far, confirmed the health department.

