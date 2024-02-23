Over 600 resident doctors from BJMC, SGH join statewide indefinite strike

PUNE: As their demands remain unfulfilled, over 600 resident doctors from B J Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) joined the statewide indefinite strike called by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) from Thursday 5 pm. Officials from BJMC and SGH said that in the wake of the strike, the hospital has cancelled all elective and planned surgeries and only emergency surgeries will be performed from Friday. Over 600 resident doctors from BJMC and SGH joined the statewide indefinite strike called by MARD from Thursday 5 pm. (PTI (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Dr Vinayak Kale, dean of BJMC and SGH, said that all emergency services and OPD at the hospital will function as usual during the strike. “Till the strike continues, only emergency surgeries will be performed at SGH and all elective and planned surgeries will be postponed. We have instructed heads of departments, professors, interns, and nursing students to provide the services during the strike,” he said.

SGH provides treatment to around 2,500 to 3,000 patients on an outpatient department (OPD) basis and performs over 500 surgeries on a daily basis. From Friday, all routine surgeries will be stopped at the hospital.

Resident doctors across Maharashtra went on an indefinite strike from Thursday 5 pm over unfulfilled demands and unresolved issues in connection with their living and working conditions. The government has promised the MARD doctors an immediate grant of necessary funds for hostel repairs and construction, regularisation of stipend payments with release of pending stipends and arrears, and a 10k stipend hike. However, emergency services will continue to be provided to ensure essential medical care during the strike, the doctors said.

The state government said that it is determined to solve the problem of resident doctors. A meeting was held on February 7 to hear their demands and arrive at a mutually agreeable solution. A proposal has been prepared accordingly which requires the approval of the cabinet. As there was no cabinet meeting scheduled this week, no decision could be taken.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has appealed to the resident doctors to refrain from going on strike as the proposal will be approved in the cabinet meeting on the eve of the budget session scheduled on February 25.

Pawar said, “The hostels of resident doctors in the state should be repaired immediately. During the renovation of the hostels, it is necessary to arrange accommodation for the students in other places. However, there are difficulties in getting alternative vacant rooms in the hospital premises. In such cases, rent should be given to the students to rent rooms in preferred locations. Alternative rooms should be provided to them wherever possible.”