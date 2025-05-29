Over 800 objections filed by villagers against Purandar Airport project 

Pune: As part of the ongoing land acquisition process for the proposed Purandar International Airport, the Pune district administration has received over 800 objections from villagers across the seven identified villages. The objections filed within the stipulated timeframe will now be taken up for individual hearings, which are scheduled to be conducted in the coming weeks. Officials said this is a standard administrative step and forms a crucial part of the procedure before any land can be acquired. As part of land acquisition process for proposed Purandar International Airport, Pune district administration has received over 800 objections from villagers across seven identified villages. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The surveys, aimed at mapping land for acquisition, were met with strong resistance from villagers. Clashes broke out between protesters and police, leaving over 25 policemen and several villagers injured. Following the violence, the administration suspended survey operations to maintain law and order.

Purandar sub-divisional officer Varsha Landge said the administration is committed to due process and transparency. “We have received more than 800 formal objections from villagers across the seven impacted villages. Each objection reflects the deep concerns of the community, whether related to displacement, compensation, or loss of livelihood. The district administration is taking these submissions very seriously,” she said.

In an attempt to defuse the unrest, Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule visited the area on May 5 and assured villagers that the government is open to dialogue and committed to addressing their grievances. His assurances came amid growing criticism from activists and local leaders who claim the project is being pushed forward without adequate community consultation.

Meanwhile, the state government has moved ahead with procedural steps by approving the appointment of land acquisition officers. According to a recent government gazette notification, three officers have been appointed for the acquisition process. Two of them will be responsible for land acquisition in three villages each, while the third will oversee work in one village.

Voicing the community’s sentiment, Ravindra Jagtap, a farmer from Khanwadi village, said: “We are not against development, but it cannot come at the cost of our homes, our farms, and our future. My family has cultivated this land for generations—it is not just soil, it is our livelihood, our history, and our identity. The compensation being talked about does not account for the emotional and economic loss we will suffer.”

According to a notification issued on March 10, 2025, by the industries, energy, labour and mining department of the Maharashtra Government, and signed by SL Pulkundwar, joint secretary to the Government, a total of 2,753.053 hectares of land spread across 3,352 land survey numbers in seven villages of Purandar taluka has been declared an ‘Industrial Area’ with immediate effect. In addition, around 70 hectares of land will be acquired from the state forest department.

The Purandar airport project requires the acquisition of 2,673.982 hectares of land across seven villages: Vanpuri, Udachiwadi, Kumbharvalan, Ekhatpur, Munjwadi, Khanwadi, and Pargaon.