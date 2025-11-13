Over 80k new vehicles added in Oct alone, Pune tops Maha in registrations

PUNE: Severe traffic congestion notwithstanding, the city witnessed a record surge in vehicle registrations during October 2025, coinciding with the Hindu festivals of Dussehra and Diwali and following the central government’s reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Citizens rushed to purchase two- and four- wheelers, making the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) the RTO with the highest number of new vehicle registrations in Maharashtra last month. Pune witnessed record surge in vehicle registrations during October 2025, coinciding with festivals and following the central government’s reduction in GST. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to official data, the Pune RTO recorded as many as 44,699 new vehicle registrations in October 2025; the highest among all RTOs in the state. Close on the heels of the Pune RTO was the Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO which recorded 29,453 new vehicle registrations; followed by the Nashik RTO with 22,740 new vehicle registrations. Across Maharashtra, 4.45 lakh new vehicles were registered in October alone.

At the district level, Pune district topped the charts with a total 80,213 new vehicles registered. Of these, the Pune RTO recorded 44,699 new vehicle registrations; the Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO 29,453; and the Baramati RTO 6,061. This made Pune the clear leader in the state in terms of new vehicle registrations; followed by Thane (36,333); Mumbai (28,104); and Nashik (22,740).

In a year-on-year comparison, new vehicle registrations in Pune jumped significantly from 40,856 vehicles in October 2024 to 44,699 vehicles in October 2025; marking a rise of nearly 4,000 vehicles. Two-wheelers dominated the surge; with 29,788 new two-wheelers sold in October. Whereas 10,500 new cars were also registered last month.

Deputy regional transport officer Swapnil Bhosale attributed the rise to the tax reduction and festive demand and said, “The GST cut played a major role in boosting vehicle sales this season. Many citizens had postponed purchases earlier this year and took advantage of festive offers and lower taxes. Pune has consistently been among the top RTOs in the state, but this year’s figures are particularly impressive.”

A private two-wheeler dealer from Hadapsar, Rahul Jondhale, said, “The festive season brought a major rush to showrooms. We saw record walk-ins after the GST cut. Most buyers preferred premium scooters and commuter bikes. Attractive finance schemes also added to the demand.”

However, the surge in vehicle registrations is expected to worsen Pune’s already critical traffic congestion. According to a 2024 report by the traffic analytics firm TomTom, Pune ranked third in the world in terms of traffic congestion. During peak hours, commuters end up spending a lot of time covering short distances. Despite repeated calls for improved public transport and road management, citizens say little progress has been made.