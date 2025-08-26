Over 9,000 policemen to cover Ganesh festivities in Pune

Ahead of the 10-day Ganesh festival, the Pune police on Monday said that over 9,000-strong team will be deployed on the city roads to ensure safety and peace during the festival. This year, the police force will use an advanced artificial intelligent (AI) system for crowd management. Amitesh Kumar, Pune Police Commissioner, said, “Police have carried out 82 review meetings, 32 police chowki-level meets, 60 peace committee and 24 women vigilance committee meetings for the festival.” (HT PHOTO)

According to the police, 3,959 Ganesh mandals and 745,944 households will celebrate the 10-day festival with idols.

Ten deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), 27 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), 772 officers, 8,286 constables, 14 Quick Response Team (QRT) units, seven Bomb Disposal and Detection Squads (BDDS), 1,100 home guards, a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) will be deployed as part of bandobast, officials said..

“This year, all government, private, mandal CCTV cameras will be integrated and feed sent to the CCTV control room at police commissionerate, besides mobile surveillance vehicles, drones to cover the festivities,” said Kumar.

The facilities used this year include surveillance cameras, AI-powered video analytics, IP-based public address System, mobile surveillance vehicles (MSVs), GPS trackers and alert system, anti-drone gun, wireless sets, and deployment of around 150 calibrated noise level meters to check noise pollution.

While Supreme Court guidelines and state government rules for noise pollution would be in effect, between August 30 and September 4 and on September 6 (seven days), music systems would be allowed to play from 6am till midnight. Wine shops and bars, including bars attached to restaurants, will remain closed on August 27, and September 6.

To check mobile thefts, chain snatching, and ensure women’s safety during the Festival, the police crime branch has formed squads comprising an assistant police commissioner rank officer, six inspectors, 32 assistant inspectors, and 253 constables.

To maintain law and order situation, the police after holding meetings with various religious leaders, postponed the Islamic festival procession of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, celebrated on September 5 this year, to September 8.