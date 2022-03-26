Home / Cities / Pune News / Oxygen plant set up at AICTS, Pune
Oxygen plant set up at AICTS, Pune

The facility will increase oxygen ports capacity at AICTS, Pune and benefit Covid patients, say officials
The oxygen plant was inaugurated by Major General R Ravikumar, MG (Medical), Southern Command, Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Updated on Mar 26, 2022 09:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

An oxygen generation plant with a capacity of 1,600 litres per minute was installed at Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences (AICTS), Pune on Saturday.

The plant was inaugurated by Major General R Ravikumar, MG (Medical), Southern Command, Pune. The plant has been set up under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The inauguration was attended by Brigadier Parag A Deshmukh, Officiating Commandant, AICTS, Pune, Manoj Bhat, Group Chief Financial Officer, M&M and Satish Pai, global delivery head, communication, media and entertainment, Tech Mahindra.

It will benefit patients by increasing the oxygen ports capacity at AICTS, Pune especially for Covid-19 cases.

Saturday, March 26, 2022
