Oxygen plant set up at AICTS, Pune
An oxygen generation plant with a capacity of 1,600 litres per minute was installed at Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences (AICTS), Pune on Saturday.
The plant was inaugurated by Major General R Ravikumar, MG (Medical), Southern Command, Pune. The plant has been set up under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.
The inauguration was attended by Brigadier Parag A Deshmukh, Officiating Commandant, AICTS, Pune, Manoj Bhat, Group Chief Financial Officer, M&M and Satish Pai, global delivery head, communication, media and entertainment, Tech Mahindra.
It will benefit patients by increasing the oxygen ports capacity at AICTS, Pune especially for Covid-19 cases.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics