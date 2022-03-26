Oxygen plant set up at AICTS, Pune

An oxygen generation plant with a capacity of 1,600 litres per minute was installed at Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences (AICTS), Pune on Saturday.

The plant was inaugurated by Major General R Ravikumar, MG (Medical), Southern Command, Pune. The plant has been set up under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The inauguration was attended by Brigadier Parag A Deshmukh, Officiating Commandant, AICTS, Pune, Manoj Bhat, Group Chief Financial Officer, M&M and Satish Pai, global delivery head, communication, media and entertainment, Tech Mahindra.

It will benefit patients by increasing the oxygen ports capacity at AICTS, Pune especially for Covid-19 cases.