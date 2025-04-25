Pahalgam attack: ‘We removed bindis, chanted Allahu Akbar’: Pune tourist recalls horror

In the aftermath of the brutal terror attack near Pahalgam, a grieving tourist from Pune recounted the harrowing moments leading up to her husband’s death. Speaking on Thursday, Sangita Ganbote, whose husband Kaustubh was one of the 26 people killed, described how the tourist group desperately tried to hide their religious identity when confronted by the assailants. Mortal remains of Kaustubh Ganbote was taken to crematorium in Pune on Thursday. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

“We wiped off our bindis and began chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ when we saw them asking the men to recite the azaan (Islamic call to prayer),” Sangita said, her voice breaking as she recounted the trauma. But their efforts proved futile. Kaustubh and his close friend Santosh Jagdale, also from Pune, were among those killed.

For Kaustubh, the Kashmir trip was a long-awaited milestone. It was the first extended vacation of his life—one he had agreed to take only after much convincing by family and friends. But fate had other plans

In Kashmir, the group had been travelling together when they were intercepted by four armed men at Baisaran, near Pahalgam. The attackers began questioning them about their religion and demanded that the men recite Islamic prayers.

“The women tried to respond in the way they thought would save the group, but they shot both our husbands anyway,” Sangita said, adding that a local Muslim man who protested the killings was also stripped and executed on the spot.

She shared the ordeal with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who visited the families of the victims to offer condolences and hear their accounts. Jagdale’s wife Pratibha and daughter Asavari, who survived the attack, also spoke to Pawar and narrated how the terrorists singled out the men, asking if they could recite kalmas (declaration of faith) and azaan.

“There was no security presence in the area. We couldn’t even cry for help because the attackers were pointing guns at us,” Pratibha Jagdale said. “We were told until 10pm that they were alive, but later informed they had died. It was unbearable.”

She said the trip was supposed to be their first day of vacation in Pehalgam region of Kashmir. “Children were crying, we couldn’t even walk properly while descending from the area—we slipped in the mud.”

Demanding strict action against the perpetrators, she said, “My daughter has lost her father. I have lost my husband. I couldn’t even see his face after the incident.”

In a post on social media after meeting the bereaved families, Pawar expressed deep anguish over the incident. “This cowardly terrorist attack claimed innocent lives, including those of residents from Pune, Dombivli, and Panvel. I strongly condemn this barbaric act,” he wrote, calling for decisive action against terrorism and improved security for tourists

Santosh, 54, of Dnyandeep Colony in Karvenagar lived with his family and worked as an interior designer. He also served as an insurance agent with the Life Insurance Corporation of India and joined a snacks business recently. A month ago, he had planned a vacation to Kashmir with his close friend and brother-in-law Kaustubh.

Actor, filmmaker and screenwriter Pravin Tarde, a close friend of Jagdale, said, “Terrorism entered our home today. My close friend Santosh Jagdale lost his life in this attack. Friend Santosh, forgive us—we couldn’t do anything. We’ve been close friends for 15 years. Santosh was a gifted interior designer—he even designed my home. He was brilliant at what he did. We have lost a dear friend.”

Jagdale’s brother, Avinash, said he was a socially active person who loved exploring offbeat destinations. “He was also a musician and had learned to play the harmonium. Whenever we met, we would often play different instruments together,” he said.

His sister-in-law, Jamuna Jagdale, said, “He had a deep interest in travelling.”

Kaustubh had travelled to Kashmir with his wife Sangita, son Kunal, and the Jagdale family. His younger sister recalled, “Just three days ago, Kaustubh and others left for a week-long tour of Kashmir. We were so happy seeing the photos he shared—he was finally on a real holiday after building his business from scratch.”

Over three decades ago, Kaustubh began his entrepreneurial journey by delivering farsan and snacks to customers on his bicycle. His brand, Ganbote Bhel & Farsan, has since grown into a network of over 50 franchise outlets across Maharashtra, including in Pune’s Kondhwa and Rasta Peth. Friends and associates remember him for his persistence, dedication, and humble beginnings.

“He rarely took time off,” said Avinash Pawar, a friend. “His life revolved around his business. This was his first trip outside Maharashtra. He had recently fulfilled his dream of building a house. Just two months ago, he also became a grandfather.”

His life had not been without challenges. About 20 years ago, Kaustubh survived a major accident when a mini truck he was driving collided with a water tanker. The vehicle caught fire, and he suffered severe burn injuries. “He survived that, and we thought he could survive anything,” said neighbour.