Pandharpur sees a sea of pilgrims as Maha CM’s four generations perform ‘maha pooja’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his wife performed a ‘maha pooja’ of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a famous temple in Pandharpur town on Sunday on the occasion of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’ and sought God’s blessings for the prosperity of every section of society.

As a long-standing tradition, the sitting chief minister every year offers prayers at the temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal at Pandharpur in Solapur district, located over 200 km from Pune.

Shinde along with his father Sambhaji Shinde, son and MP from Thane Dr Shrikant Shinde and grandson were present during the pooja.

“I am fortunate to have come here with four generations for performing pooja. I pray to lord Vitthal that everyone should get this opportunity,” said Shinde.

After two years, the temple town of Pandharpur saw thousands of warkaris (devotees) who had come to take blessings of Lord Vitthal. In 2020, 2021, the government did not give permission for the annual wari (pilgrimage) due to the pandemic.

“For the last two years, the wari pilgrimage could not take place due to the pandemic, but this time, over 10 lakh warkaris came to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthal,” Shinde said.

He expressed hope that the Covid-19 crisis will end and the problems being faced by the state will get resolved.

“It will be the state government’s endeavour to take the state on the path of progress, all-round development and to bring “acche din” (good days) for the people,” he said.

Shinde, who was sworn in as the CM of Maharashtra on June 30 this year, along with his wife Lata Shinde prayed to god that each and every section of society, including farmers, labourers, warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) and business community, be happy and prosperous.

A 52-year-old farmer, Murli Navle, and his wife Jijabai Navale, from Beed district, performed the traditional pooja along with the CM and his family.

After offering prayers, the CM addressed a gathering in the temple premises and said the Maharashtra government is committed to stop farmer suicides, for which all possible efforts will be made.

“With the blessings of Lord Vitthal, all the sorrows and hardships of people will go away as this government belongs to the common man. Be it, farmers, workers, people from all sections of the society should feel that this government belongs to them. We will try to create such a sentiment through our work,” he said.

The chief minister said the state is experiencing good rains, though a little late, he noted.

“Wherever heavy rains are being witnessed, the state machinery is active to ensure there is no loss of life or property. If good rains take place this year, farmers will have a good harvest,” he said

The Jalyukt Shivar scheme (for water conservation), which had been discontinued, has been resumed now, he said. “The state government is exploring how rainwater from rivers in western part of the state, which goes waste into the sea, can be diverted to drought-affected regions of Marathwada. I am sure that with the blessings of Lord Vitthal, we will be successful in this endeavour,” he said.

The CM said he and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. “He (PM Modi) told us that the Centre would extend all help for the development of the state and asked to implement good schemes to bring ‘acche din’ for people,” Shinde said.