Pandharpur sees a sea of pilgrims as Maha CM’s four generations perform ‘maha pooja’
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his wife performed a ‘maha pooja’ of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a famous temple in Pandharpur town on Sunday on the occasion of ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’ and sought God’s blessings for the prosperity of every section of society.
As a long-standing tradition, the sitting chief minister every year offers prayers at the temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal at Pandharpur in Solapur district, located over 200 km from Pune.
Shinde along with his father Sambhaji Shinde, son and MP from Thane Dr Shrikant Shinde and grandson were present during the pooja.
“I am fortunate to have come here with four generations for performing pooja. I pray to lord Vitthal that everyone should get this opportunity,” said Shinde.
After two years, the temple town of Pandharpur saw thousands of warkaris (devotees) who had come to take blessings of Lord Vitthal. In 2020, 2021, the government did not give permission for the annual wari (pilgrimage) due to the pandemic.
“For the last two years, the wari pilgrimage could not take place due to the pandemic, but this time, over 10 lakh warkaris came to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthal,” Shinde said.
He expressed hope that the Covid-19 crisis will end and the problems being faced by the state will get resolved.
“It will be the state government’s endeavour to take the state on the path of progress, all-round development and to bring “acche din” (good days) for the people,” he said.
Shinde, who was sworn in as the CM of Maharashtra on June 30 this year, along with his wife Lata Shinde prayed to god that each and every section of society, including farmers, labourers, warkaris (devotees of Lord Vitthal) and business community, be happy and prosperous.
A 52-year-old farmer, Murli Navle, and his wife Jijabai Navale, from Beed district, performed the traditional pooja along with the CM and his family.
After offering prayers, the CM addressed a gathering in the temple premises and said the Maharashtra government is committed to stop farmer suicides, for which all possible efforts will be made.
“With the blessings of Lord Vitthal, all the sorrows and hardships of people will go away as this government belongs to the common man. Be it, farmers, workers, people from all sections of the society should feel that this government belongs to them. We will try to create such a sentiment through our work,” he said.
The chief minister said the state is experiencing good rains, though a little late, he noted.
“Wherever heavy rains are being witnessed, the state machinery is active to ensure there is no loss of life or property. If good rains take place this year, farmers will have a good harvest,” he said
The Jalyukt Shivar scheme (for water conservation), which had been discontinued, has been resumed now, he said. “The state government is exploring how rainwater from rivers in western part of the state, which goes waste into the sea, can be diverted to drought-affected regions of Marathwada. I am sure that with the blessings of Lord Vitthal, we will be successful in this endeavour,” he said.
The CM said he and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. “He (PM Modi) told us that the Centre would extend all help for the development of the state and asked to implement good schemes to bring ‘acche din’ for people,” Shinde said.
TMC fumes as Irani invited to open Sealdah Metro station, Mamata ‘ignored’
TMC MLA Madan Mitra claimed that since Banerjee is not in the state, the KMRC inaugurates the major metro station, alleging “this isn't the tradition of democracy”. The commercial services between Sector V in Salt Lake and Sealdah will start from July 14, Metro railway spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said. "Sealdah station of East West Metro will be inaugurated on Monday and Union minister Smriti Irani has been invited to inaugurate it," he said.
Karnataka: Car falls into rivulet, two men feared drowned
Two persons were feared dead after a car accidentally fell into a swollen rivulet and washed away on the Manjeshwar-Puttur-Subrahmanya state highway in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early on Sunday. Police said the car was driven by Dhanush (26) from Kundadka in Vittal town. He was accompanied by his brother-in-law Dhanush (21) from Manjeshwar. The car got swept away around 12.30 am. It is suspected that the duo may have been swept away downstream.
Ranveer Singh to become SRK’s neighbour, finalises ₹119 crore real estate deal
Mumbai Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and his dad Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani's firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP inked a real estate deal for ₹119 crore and are now proud owners of a Quadraplex along with 19 car parks in Bandra. This new deal will not only give them an uninterrupted view of the Arabian Sea from Bandstand, it will also make them Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour.
Tremors felt again in Dakshina Kannada district
Tremors were felt in different parts of Sullai taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka early Sunday. Residents of Sampaje and nearby areas Arantodu, Thodikana, Chembu and Kallapally in the taluk felt the tremors at 6.23 AM, sources said. Sampaje gram panchayat president G K Hamid said that the earth shook for a while accompanied by a loud noise. The report from the Karnataka state national disaster monitoring centre on Sunday's tremor is awaited.
IndiGo's technicians protest against low salaries, go on sick leave
A sizeable number of IndiGo's aircraft maintenance technicians went on sick leave during the last two days in Hyderabad and Delhi to protest against their low salaries, sources said on Sunday. On July 2, around 55 per cent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave, with sources in the industry saying they ostensibly went for Air India's recruitment drive.
