Panel clears exit of Uruli, Phursungi from PMC

As the City Improvement Committee (CIC) of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given nod to remove the Uruli and Phursungi towns from the civic limits, officials now have started the process to exclude these villages from the municipal corporation.

Recently, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced the removal of these villages from PMC and form a separate municipal council.

Though Shinde made the announcement there was no official process for it. But the urban development department subsequently sent the minutes of the meeting of Shinde’s meeting to PMC and asked to send said proposal to the state government so they would able to take a decision. The state government has maintained that the land of Uruli Devahi and Phursungi garbage depot will remain with PMC.

As instructed by the state government, the municipal administration put the proposal before the city improvement committee and approved it. Now the proposal will go to the standing and general body meeting where the municipal commissioner would have to approve it and submit the proposal to the state government.

Interestingly last week, the residents from Phursungi staged agitation and opposed the decision taken by the state government saying they would prefer to remain within PMC. Residents claimed that decision was taken under the pressure of Sena leader Vijay Shivthare.

One of the senior BJP leaders requesting anonymity said, “Though the chief minister announced the decision, we will try to convince them not to take such a decision as it is not in the interest of the residents. Let the municipal commissioner send the proposal to the state government for approval.”