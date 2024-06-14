Panel to probe misconduct at Aundh District Hospital

The deputy director of health services on June 11 appointed a committee to probe alleged misconduct of duties by two staff at the Aundh District Hospital (ADH). Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, said, following several complaints against the duo the committee has been appointed to conduct the probe and submit the meeting. (HT FILE)

The duo—Dnyaneshwar Aabu Patole, accident department staff and Sonayya Shera Siddha, ward boy, has been accused of evading responsibilities and threatening staff at the hospital, said the officials on Thursday.

The two members include—Dr Shrinivas Kolad, deputy superintendent of Regional Mental Hospital, Yerawada and Dr Rajesh Aswale, administrative officer of regional mental hospital.

“There are several serious complaints against these two staff which are unacceptable. Further action against them will be taken after the probe is completed,” he said.

Patole, who has the responsibility of attendance of the staff, allegedly manipulated the staff record irrespective of the availability or unavailability of the staff. This hampers the services at the hospital. He also allegedly troubles the female staff working at the hospital, said the complaint.

Meanwhile, Siddha has been accused of not working and spending all his time at the hospital canteen. He has made a hold in the hospital and tries to control and manipulate all minor to major decisions of the hospital.

He has also been accused of threatening the hospital staff, alleged the complaints.