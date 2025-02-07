Parade hooligans involved in vehicle vandalism incidents: Ajit Pawar

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday severely reprimanded the city police for the rising crimes in Pune over vehicle vandalism cases which took place in Pune in Laxminagar, Yerawada, Kasba Peth and Kondhwa. Apply stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and parade the hooligans in public which would act as a deterrent, said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. (HT FILE)

At least twenty-two vehicles were vandalised in Yerawada, five vehicles in Kondhwa and five in Kasab Peth early Thursday morning.

“Apply stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and parade the hooligans in public which would act as a deterrent,” said Pawar was addressing policemen at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate complex. “Why are such incidents happening in the city? The anti-social elements are wielding koytas. The police must launch a hard crackdown and send a strong message to society,” he said.

Himmat Jadhav, DCP (zone V), said, “A total of twenty-two vehicles were smashed which includes autos, two and four-wheelers. We have registered a case and further investigation is underway.”

Pune Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that the police will ensure strict action is taken against the koyta gang and organised crime groups engaged in vehicle vandalism. “The police will ensure that necessary sections of the law and all efforts will be undertaken to put an end to the menace,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police commissionerate has ordered the crime branch to form special teams to carry out combing operations and nab the suspects in the case.