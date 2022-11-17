Paraplegic patient at Military Hosp Kirkee shines at national championship

Soldiers admitted at the Spinal Cord injury centre, Military Hospital Kirkee epitomised the grit and determination with their performance at the 22nd National Para Swimming Championships, 2022 held at Guwahati between November 11 and 13.

Sepoy Dipak Burman, who has post traumatic paraplegia and has undergone two spinal surgeries in the past, triumphed with a Gold medal in 100 metre Back Stroke. He also displayed his best effort in 100 metre Freestyle event but missed the Gold medal by a whisker bagging silver in this event. In addition, Burman also won Silver Medal in 50 metre Backstroke.

“Such a splendid performance reveals their strength of character. Life dealt them an unfortunate hand leading to life changing spine injuries in the line of duty. But with the help of the dedicated spinal cord injury team at Military Hospital Kirkee and the support of family and friends they have achieved superhuman feats that even able-bodied individuals would struggle to do,” stated the release issued by Defence.

22nd National Para Swimming Championship was organised by Paralympic committee of India at Guwahati where these paraplegic patients from Spinal Cord injury centre, Military Hospital Kirkee represented Services Para Swimming team.