Parents see red over change in RTE admission process

PUNE Due to the change in the Right to Education Act (RTE), it will be impossible for students from economically and socially backward classes to get admission in English medium schools from the next academic year. Due to this, there is an atmosphere of intense dissatisfaction among the parents. There is an atmosphere of intense dissatisfaction among parents after the state government amended RTE admission process. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“The state government has struck the root of RTE and now poor students will be deprived of quality education. The new order is unjustice to lakhs of students and the government has made private schools owe huge pending dues. That’s why the management of the institution is angry. It will cause a huge loss to the students and is only in the interest of the institution’s management,” said Dilip Singh Vishwakarma, president, MahaParents Guardian Association.

Students from economically backward homes in Maharashtra will have no access to private schools from the 2024-25 academic year, as the state’s school education department has amended the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, (RTE).

This was published in the department’s gazette on Thursday.

A disadvantaged child will not be eligible for an unaided school in his or her respective area under 25% RTE quota if there is a government or government-aided school within one kilometre radius. The amendment will deprive children from this strata the opportunity to study in English medium private schools.