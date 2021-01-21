PARI co-founder Mangesh Kale no more

Precision Automation and Robotics India (PARI) co-founder Mangesh Kale has passed away, his family announced in a message on Wednesday.

A message issued by the family stated, “With deep regrets we inform you the sad demise of Mangesh Kale on Wednesday, 20 January.”

The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) while offering condolences to Kale said in a statement, “The MCCIA is saddened by the shocking untimely demise of Mangesh Kale, co-founder of PARI. He was a member of MCCIA’s executive committee for several years and chaired the automation committee for a while. He was part of MCCIA’s business delegations to China and Germany.”

MCCIA president Sudhir Mehta said, “ His death is a shock to us. We will miss him . He was one of the most intelligent entrepreneurs who made his mark in his field and is an inspiration for all.”

Mangesh Kale, an engineer by profession from Pune started PARI robotics in August 1990 with an idea of providing manufacturers with automation services that would yield greater efficiencies and increase profits. PARI has deployed over 1,500 automated systems worldwide across more than 75 global customers through its factories in Pune and Detroit.

He was a member of MCCIA’s executive committee for several years that chaired the automation committee and was part of MCCIA’s business delegations to China and Germany.

Kale last rites will take place on Thursday and the antyadarshan will be held from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, at Club House, Tower 7, Castle Royale .

He is survived by his wife and a daughter.