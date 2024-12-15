Parts of Pune district record single-digit minimum temperature

Pune: Parts of Pune district recorded single digits minimum temperature on December 14 following continued cool conditions. At least three stations reported temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius with Pune city seeing mercury touch 10.1 degrees Celsius for the first time this December. Parts of Pune district recorded single digits minimum temperature on December 14 following continued cool conditions. (HT)

After a gap of nearly 15 days, some areas of Pune district once again recorded minimum temperature in single digits, including NDA (8.8 °C), Haveli (9.3 °C) and Malin (9.9 °C). In the city, the single-digit minimum temperature was recorded as 9.7 degrees Celsius on November 30. Moisture incursion caused a sharp rise in minimum temperature later and the temperature touched 21 degrees Celsius later in the city and outskirts areas. However, since December 8, the city once again witnessed a drop in minimum temperature as the northerly cool winds made a strong impact on the weather conditions in Maharashtra.

The temperature gradually falls from 19 degrees to 16 degrees and 12 degrees Celsius since the last few days. On December 14, the minimum temperature in Pune city was recorded at 10.1 degrees Celsius, below normal level by 1.6 degrees Celsius.

As per an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, the low-pressure system is stable over Lakshadweep and Maldives region. The northern cool winds are influencing the weather conditions in Maharashtra and for the next two days, the state and Pune city will continue to experience dry weather conditions. The cool condition persists in Pune for the next 12 hours and the city may experience hazes during early morning hours. However, from December 16 onwards, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to increase in Pune as moisture incursion will increase in Maharashtra.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head, weather and forecasting division IMD Pune, said, “The northerly cool winds are likely to be interrupted or even blocked in Maharashtra after December 14. Simultaneously, the moisture incursion from the southern part of the state will result in a gradual increase in minimum temperature in Maharashtra. Another low-pressure system seems to be forming in the Bay of Bengal from December 15. Hence, the state will unlikely experience a fall in temperature at least for a week and during this time citizens may experience warm nights.”

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is also decreasing in Pune city gradually and in the last 48 hours the maximum temperature dropped by 3 degrees. On December 12, the maximum temperature in Pune recorded as 30.3 degrees Celsius and it dropped to 27.7 degrees Celsius on December 14. The temperature was below normal level by 1.3 degrees Celsius, according to weather department officials.