Passenger alleges finding metal object in soft drink on flight

Pune: A passenger on SpiceJet flight SG 1080 from Goa to Pune on Monday alleged that he found a metal object in a sealed soft drink can served onboard, prompting mid-air concern and a social media discussion. The airline later issued a detailed clarification on the incident. New Delhi, India- August 27, 2018: SpiceJet India’s first Bio-Jet fuel demo flight arrive at Terminal 2, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, India on Monday, August 27, 2018. ( Photo by Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times) (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

According to posts on social media, a co-passenger claimed that the man consumed the soft drink, experienced discomfort, and was taken to a hospital after landing. The post drew attention online and raised questions over onboard safety checks.

In its official statement, SpiceJet said all beverages served on its flights are handed over sealed, and passengers themselves unseal them before consumption.

“All canned and bottled beverages on its flights are always served sealed, with passengers themselves unsealing them when they choose to consume the drink. On the Goa–Pune flight, the passenger had ordered a sealed soft drink can along with a packet of fox nuts, which were served in line with the practice. The passenger later reported discomfort after drinking from the can and alleged the presence of a foreign metal object,” SpiceJet said in a statement.

The airline said the cabin crew immediately assisted the passenger, checked for a doctor onboard (none was present), and kept both the captain and the airport team updated. An ambulance was arranged in advance, and on arrival in Pune, the passenger was examined by the airport medical team and referred to a hospital.

Medical investigations, including X-rays of the throat, chest, and abdomen, revealed no foreign object. Though doctors recommended an endoscopy, the passenger declined. He was discharged the same evening. SpiceJet said it covered all medical expenses and ensured its staff stayed with the passenger through the treatment process.

The airline stated that, as per its standard procedure, the can was retained for investigation by the vendor. The passenger was given the opportunity to document evidence before the can was secured.