Passengers furious over regular delays in Pune to Delhi flights

Hundreds of passengers flying to Delhi from Pune Wednesday morning were in for disappointment as the Delhi-bound flights of at least two carriers – Air Asia and SpiceJet – were delayed by up to three hours. So much so that many of these passengers had to stay overnight in the capital.

The Pune to Delhi Air Asia flight (I5-767 PNQ-DEL) was originally scheduled at 6.45 am on Wednesday, November 2, with most passengers reaching Pune airport two hours prior to departure. However, there was delay after boarding passes were given to the passengers and the carrier kept rescheduling the departure timings. Finally, the flight took off from Pune airport three hours later at 9.45 am and reached Delhi at around 12 pm. The work schedule of most passengers was affected as their meetings were originally scheduled during the first half of the day.

One such passenger Pravin Bafna, who was on the Air Asia flight, said, “For the 6.45 am flight, we had reached Pune airport at 4.30 am in such cold weather. After the security check-in process and getting the boarding pass, they announced that the flight was delayed. They repeatedly rescheduled the flight and finally, it took off at 9.45 am. I had an important business meeting with vendors in Delhi but as I reached five hours late, my entire day schedule was disturbed. Now I am still in Delhi working in the evening and might have to stay here as the work is not yet completed.”

Bafna also posted on Air Asia’s official Twitter handle. “Received delayed flight message after getting boarding pass - poor communication. Now delayed again - new timing 9.15 am. The worst part is that Pune airport is closed from 9 am to 11 am. So, are we really flying Air Asia?” While Air Asia responded to Bafna saying, “Dear guest, we regret to inform that the departure of flight I5-767 PNQ-DEL on November 2, 2022 is revised to 8.25 am due to operational reasons. Check the latest status of your flight in a bit.”

Like Air Asia, the SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi was also delayed Wednesday morning. Aniket Patil, one of the passengers on the flight, complained on SpiceJet’s official Twitter handle. “Total mismanagement by SpiceJet - flight number SG 8937 Pune to Delhi (November 2). First, it was scheduled at 8.25 am, and then brought forward to 6 am. Then again delayed and scheduled to 7.45 am, and now it is showing 8.15 am and not yet confirmed. We are here at Pune airport from 4.30 am. Reached Delhi at 11 am. This was absolutely frustrating.”

Even the Hindustan Times tried to reach out to SpiceJet for an official statement on the delay in flight but there was no response from the carrier. This is not the first time that SpiceJet’s Pune to Delhi flight has been delayed. Last week on Tuesday, October 25, the Pune to Delhi flight was delayed by almost eight hours.