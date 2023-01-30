Passengers irked over repeated train delays at Pune railway station

Pune: It was despair for Shubham Dubey and his family on January 28, Saturday, when their train (Train No 12630) Hazrat Nizamuddin-Yeshwanthpur bi-weekly superfast express going via Pune was delayed by 10 hours. As a result, many passengers travelling from Pune had to spend the entire day waiting at the railway station platform.

This is not the only train that has been delayed; several other trains that pass-through Pune railway station have also been delayed on a regular basis.

“Train No 12630 has been diverted and is running late. The scheduled arrival time at Pune junctions was 11:05, but it has been pushed back to 14:05, 16:05, and 18:05. I’ve been on the platform since the morning. Finally, the train arrived in Pune after a 10-hour-and-40-minute delay.” Dubey tweeted on Saturday.

Many other trains departing from or passing through Pune Railway Station have been regularly delayed in recent weeks. Long-distance trains such as the Azad Hind Express, Pune-Howrah AC Duronto Express and other trains have lagged behind the scheduled departure times. Passengers are irked by the constant delays and have demanded that authorities investigate the situation and find a permanent solution.