Passengers miffed with food counters inside waiting rooms at Pune railway station
While there are different kinds of waiting rooms for passengers to wait, rest or refresh at platform number one of Pune railway station, huge food counters that have not even started functioning have been installed in these waiting rooms since the past several days, causing great inconvenience to passengers. Especially, female passengers are now complaining that they have no privacy left.
Among the kinds of waiting rooms available, there is a separate waiting room for female passengers, another one for regular passengers, and an executive air-conditioned (AC) one for which passengers must pay Rs10 per hour. Passengers are now annoyed with food counters installed inside these waiting rooms that are eating into the space available to them. However, the railways are soon going to float a tender for the food counters to become operational.
One such irate passenger, Meena Kamble, said, “Last week when I travelled from Pune railway station, our train was delayed for two hours so we went to one of the waiting rooms to take rest. But as there was a crowd, we did not get enough space to sit. At the same time, these food counters were also there; they are an unnecessary addition. The railways have an entire platform where they can install food counters instead of setting them up inside these waiting rooms.”
Harsha Shah, president of the railway pravasi group, said, “There are different types of waiting rooms at Pune railway station and passengers go there to take rest and freshen up. Now the railway administration is trying to take away this passenger amenity as well. As per railway rules, they cannot install food counters inside waiting rooms and we have complained to the railway authorities but no action has been taken yet to remove these illegal stalls from inside the waiting rooms.”
However, Pune railway station director Suresh Jain said, “These food counters have been installed inside the waiting rooms. Their tender process will soon start and we will start operating them as part of the passenger facilities.”
-
Fifty arrested for stealing gold valuables from warkaris
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch has arrested 50 people, including a juvenile and twelve women, for carrying out thefts during palkhi procession under different police stations of the commissionerate during the past three days. The arrests took place on Friday evening and FIRs were lodged the same day. A special squad was constituted to take prompt action against thieves targeting warkaris. At Chikhali police station, an accused identified as Prem Mukesh Bamnayak was arrested.
-
Students of Class 1-12 to have 100 per cent syllabus
The education department, on Friday, issued a government resolution stating, that for the academic year 2022-23, 100 per cent syllabus for Class 1 to Class 12 will be implemented. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the last two years, 25 per cent syllabus was slashed as classes were conducted online. However, now offline classes have resumed. Education officials said in the last two years, the syllabus was slashed as classes were held online for students.
-
CoEP bestowed ‘Unitary Technological Public University’ status by state govt
After trying for the past many years, the College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) has finally got 'Unitary Technological Public University' status from the Maharashtra government. While the official notification was issued on June 21, an announcement to this effect was made on Friday by state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant. Ever since the CoEP was granted autonomy in 2003-04, it has been trying to get the said status.
-
Tourists violating safety precautions in Bhor taluka to face action
With people making a beeline for tourist spots, forts and treks during the rainy season, the Pune district administration has taken steps to check unfortunate incidents involving visitors to these places. The administration has started awareness campaigns and will take action against those found flouting safety norms at tourist spots and forts in Bhor taluka.
-
Sangrur LS bypoll: CM Mann’s segment Dhuri led with 48.3% turnout
At 48.3%, Dhuri — represented by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann — recorded the highest turnout among the nine assembly segments under the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, which went to the polls on Thursday. Malerkotla was placed second with 47.7% polling and Sunam came third with 47.2%, while Barnala lagged behind with 41.4% turnout, the final figures for the byelection released on Friday revealed. Among the 50 transgender voters, only nine exercised their right.
