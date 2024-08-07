Patient attacks staff at Aundh District Hospital, raises security concerns

PUNE In the second such incident in the past six months, two nurses and a doctor at Aundh District Hospital (ADH) were assaulted by a patient allegedly in an inebriated condition at around 12 pm on Saturday. The occurrence has caused panic among the staff and raised security concerns, said officials. Patient allegedly in an inebriated condition assaulted two nurses and one doctor at Aundh District Hospital at around 12 pm on Saturday. (HT)

Around noon on Saturday when the patient was brought in by a 108 ambulance from Sangavi, the allegedly intoxicated man started abusing and kicking the nurses and doctor. There is a police chowky inside the hospital but not a single policeman is stationed at the chowky.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, ADH, said, “We have requested the police staff following the recent incident where a male doctor and several nurses were verbally and physically assaulted by an intoxicated patient. Also, there is a need for police staff stationed regularly at the hospital to avoid such incidents. However, despite several letters requesting it, there has been no response.”

Dr Yempalay said that this is the second such incident in the past six months and in an earlier instance, the glass and tables were broken by an unknown visitor. Fortunately, a major tragedy was averted by the security staff. “The police should intervene to ensure the safety and security of the staff and patients,” he said.

Another senior doctor, on condition of anonymity, said that there is a need for policemen to be stationed at the hospital and security to be increased. “The security at the hospital is inadequate with only 21 security guards. Seven security guards are there during the night shift which is insufficient considering the huge hospital area and wards. There is no proper lighting inside the hospital campus. The boundary wall of the hospital is broken with huge trespassing,” he said.

However, Mahesh Bansode, senior police inspector attached to Sangavi police station, said that policemen are stationed at the police chowky inside the hospital. “But if they are not present in the hospital during duty, I will look into it. The arrangements for policemen to be stationed at the hospital will be made,” he said.

The ADH daily caters to around 1,500 to 2,000 patients on an outpatient department basis along with over 200 indoor patients. ADH is a government hospital with round-the-clock emergency treatment facilities. A large number of medico-legal cases (MLCs) are also handled by the hospital. Authorities have urged the police to address the issue promptly to prevent future occurrences and restore a sense of safety at the hospital.