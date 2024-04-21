 Patients face inconvenience as staff burn waste in open at Aundh Chest Hospital - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Patients face inconvenience as staff burn waste in open at Aundh Chest Hospital

ByVicky Pathare
Apr 22, 2024 05:16 AM IST

The hospital caters to patients suffering from severe chest disease and Tuberculosis (TB). It is the only hospital in the district which has an indoor facility for TB patients

A large amount of waste, including leaves and wood, is being burned in an open area in front of the Aundh Chest Hospital, despite the presence of a waste collection facility, alleged patients.

despite the health hazard posed by the smoke to these patients, the waste is allegedly being burned by the sanitary staff. (HT PHOTO)
despite the health hazard posed by the smoke to these patients, the waste is allegedly being burned by the sanitary staff. (HT PHOTO)

The hospital caters to patients suffering from severe chest disease and Tuberculosis (TB). It is the only hospital in the district which has an indoor facility for TB patients. Most of the inmates at the hospital are patients suffering from drug-resistant TB. However, despite the health hazard posed by the smoke to these patients, the waste is allegedly being burned by the sanitary staff.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Kin of a patient requesting anonymity, said, “The smoke released by the burning waste makes it difficult for patients and the staff of the hospital to breathe. Many patients complain of suffocation and coughing due to the smoke from the burning waste.”

It is important to note that the hospital is located on the Aundh District Hospital campus which caters to a large number of patients on an Indoor and Out Patients Department (OPD) basis. Reportedly, garbage is burnt right in front of the hospital entrance in gross violation to waste management rules and contributing to air pollution.

Sharad Shetty, health activist, said, “The piles of waste burnt within the hospital compound also includes masks and gloves. The stench from it has been a nuisance to patients visiting the hospitals. The officials should take the issue seriously.”

Dr Abhijeet Hosmani, medical superintendent of Aundh District Hospital, said, “I will look into the issue and speak to the sanitary staff and other staff. We will take the required action against the respective people.”

Sanjay Kulkarni, head, environment department, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said, burning any waste as per Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 is illegal.

“We will investigate the issue and take the required action. However, the sanitary staff should understand how they could even think of burning the waste inside the hospital campus,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Patients face inconvenience as staff burn waste in open at Aundh Chest Hospital
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On