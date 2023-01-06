Patil meets solicitor general; seeks support in Bhide Wada case

Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil met Maharashtra solicitor general Birendra Saraf on Friday and asked him to strongly support the State government in the Bhide Wada case.

“As promised by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra government intends to convert Bhide Wada into a national memorial as India’s first girl school began at Bhide Wada in Pune,” Patil said.

Patil stated, “The chief minister announced in the assembly that the state government would call a meeting on the subject, and the meeting was held the very next day. It has been reported that two owners of Bhide Wada went to court. The government will be unable to take any action while the case is pending in court.”

“I met Maharashtra solicitor general in Mumbai on Friday and requested to put the state government’s view and importance of this place in court,” Patil said.

Mahatma and Savitribai Phule established the first girls’ school in Bhide Wada, Pune, near the Dagdusheth Ganesh Temple.

“Despite long-standing demand, there has been no progress in converting this school into a national memorial. However, the state government has taken the initiative and is working hard to secure all of the necessary approvals,” Patil said.