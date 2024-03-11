Pawar alleges ED misuse by Central govt, points out agency’s 400 cr budget

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started action against NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) president Sharad Pawar came to the support of his grandson, while putting out data to allege that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been misusing the ED and other central agencies against opposition parties. Pawar raised the concern over the state of democracy and said, “The election commissioner had resigned but did not get any details about it.” (HT PHOTO)

Pawar while speaking to reporters at his Modibaug residence in Pune said ED has registered 5,806 cases between 2005 and 2023.

“Only 25 of them have been disposed of. The disposal rate is 0.42 per cent and the conviction rate is just 0.40 per cent.

The ED’s budget has gone up from ₹300 crore in 2022 to ₹404 crore this year, he said.

Citing action against Rohit Pawar, the NCP (SCP) chief alleged that the BJP-led government was misusing agencies like the ED to create fear among opposition leaders and called the ED a “supporting party” of the BJP.

ED on Friday said it has provisionally attached properties worth ₹50.2 crore under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of the Kannad Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Limited (Kannad SSK sugar mill) belonging to the Baramati Agro Ltd. The action is connected with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

“During the UPA regime, the ED investigated 26 leaders, of whom five were from the Congress and three from the BJP. It shows that during the UPA regime, ED’s action was not politically motivated, but after 2014, not a single BJP leader has been questioned,” Pawar said.

Pawar said, that among those against whom action has been taken, there was a sitting Chief Minister, a former Chief Minister, 14 ministers, 24 MPs, 21 MLAs, 7 former MPA, and 11 former MLAs. Among all these actions, there is not a single leader from the BJP.”

Pawar raised the concern over the state of democracy and said, “The election commissioner had resigned but did not get any details about it.”

Commenting on Election Commissioner Arun Goel’s resignation, Pawar senior said it raises concerns ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The elections are likely to be announced either on March 15 or 16.