Pawar clan gathers at Daund; Sharad Pawar and Ajit avoid speaking

Pune: For the first time after a rebellion within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the entire Pawar family on Sunday gathered for the inauguration of a school at Daund in Pune district with Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit sharing dais although both avoided eye contact while praising each other during respective speeches. The event on Sunday was attended by Ajit Pawar, his wife Sunetra Pawar, cousing Supriya Sule and uncle Sharad Pawar. (HT PHOTO)

At Daund, the Pawar family-controlled Vidya Pratisthan has built an English medium school named after Ajit’s father Anant Pawar. Earlier on August 1 in Pune, the NCP founder and the Deputy Chief Minister were present for the Lokmanya Tilak award function attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the function, Ajit Pawar sat next to his mother Ashatai Pawar, maintaining a distance of a few chairs from Sharad Pawar, who was accompanied by his wife Pratibha Pawar.

In his speech, Ajit Pawar recalled how his uncle started Vidya Pratisthan in the 1970s and expanded it.

“Nobody thought that when Vidya Pratisthan began operations in 1972, it would grow to the stage that it is today. Many joined in with efforts and support of Sharad Pawar,” said Ajit in his speech.

Sharad Pawar, who remained present for an almost three-hour long programme, spoke about Vidya Pratisthan and its work while underlining that another institute Pune District Educational Institute under the leadership of Ajit Pawar is also doing impressive work.

In his speech, Pawar senior also praised his elder brother and Ajit’s father Anant Pawar, who was fondly called Tatyasaheb.

“I can never forget Tatyasaheb’s contribution in my life as he handled the expenditure of my first election effectively,” Pawar said.

After the state government scraped contractual recruitment for government jobs with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis blaming NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress for initiating the process first, Sharad Pawar on Sunday said those in the MVA government were part of the process but are silent now.

Speaking at Baramati, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “When the MVA government had taken a decision, some of the current ministers were part of it. Why are they silent now.”

Close watch on ‘reservation demand

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said, his party is keeping a close watch on developments pertaining to Maratha reservation demand from community members and the call for agitation by quota activist Manoj Jarange.

Pawar said, “The state government apparently is engaged in discussion with activists. We are keeping a watch on what the government does on this count.”

The NCP chief also claimed that BJP is likely to taste defeat in the upcoming assembly polls in five districts.

“There is an atmosphere of change across the country. Wherever polls are being held, voters are preferring the non-BJP option,” Pawar said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!