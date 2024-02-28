Pawar divide deepens as Baramati is all set to witness big poll battle

Ever since Ajit Pawar hinted last week of fielding his wife Sunetra for the Lok Sabha polls from Baramati, the differences within the Pawar clan — Maharashtra’s most influential political family — has only widened with most members of the family appearing to be siding with Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule. Yugendra Pawar, Ajit’s nephew and son of his elder brother Shrinivas, has decided to side with the family patriarch. (HT PHOTO)

On Wednesday, Rajendra Pawar, father of Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) legislator Rohit Pawar, said that the recent rift within the family would have emerged in 1987 itself when Sharad chose Ajit over another nephew Rajendra.

According to Rajendra, he was to contest election for the post of director at Chhatrapati Shivaji Cooperative Sugar Factory but Sharad asked him not to and instead introduced Ajit in the panel, avoiding rift in the family.

“If I would have been made the director on the sugar factory panel, what we are witnessing today would have happened back then. But Pawar sahib with his experience avoided it and decided otherwise,” said Rajendra, whose father Appasaheb Pawar and Ajit’s father Anantrao Pawar are Sharad’s siblings.

Rajendra’s reaction has come against the backdrop of an anonymous letter being circulated in Baramati which comments on how Pawar senior promoted Ajit and yet the latter rebelled.

When asked about the letter to Sharad during his presser on Tuesday, the former Union minister appeared irked and said, “Don’t ask questions about a letter about which we do not know anything.”

However, the recent developments – from Ajit’s rebellion to a possible decision of his wife Sunetra contesting against her sister-in-law on the family bastion – have not just divided voters, but Pawar family members too.

Rohit and Supriya, the two politically active members, are already with Sharad. Rohit, the 38-year-old and first-time MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, has been one of the most critical voices of Ajit within the family.

On Wednesday, Rohit levelled startling allegation against Ajit saying the latter has “befriended a goon from Karjat-Jamkhed constituency to bring me into trouble”.

Yugendra Pawar, Ajit’s nephew and son of his elder brother Shrinivas, has decided to side with the family patriarch. Yugendra recently officially joined the NCP-SCP, by visiting its Baramati office.

“I have great respect for grandfather who has done a lot for us. I will work as instructed by him,” said Yugendra, who studied at Boston and is currently treasurer of Vidya Pratishtan, an educational institute founded by Sharad, and also heads the Baramati Taluka Kustigir Parishad.

Yugendra’s remarks came days after the deputy chief minister claimed he has been “isolated” in Pawar clan.

Yugendra’s father Shrinivas has not come out with his stand so far while Ajit’s other siblings - sisters Vijaya Patil, Rajani Indulkar and Neeta Patil - have also chose not to make their inclinations clear.

Sharad’s younger brother Pratap Pawar and his son Abhijit Pawar who have business interests are likely to support the family patriarch in the political battle. The other members of the family have so far been mum, but going by Ajit’s remarks, most of them are likely to tilt towards the octogenarian in the coming days.

Family Tree

Govindrao (Aba) and Shardabai Pawar had 11 children, (from eldest to youngest) – Vasantrao Pawar, Dinakarrao (Appasaheb) Pawar, Anantrao Pawar, Madhavrao (Bapusaheb) Pawar, Suryakant, Sarla (Sunita) Jagtap, Saroj Patil, Sharad Pawar, Meena Jagdhane, Pratap Pawar, Neela Sasane.

In second generation, Sharad and advocate Vasantrao were into politics

Third generation of Pawars in politics included Ajit Pawar, son of Anantrao; Ajit’s wife Sunetra who is likely to contest Lok Sabha polls from Baramati; Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad

Rohit Pawar, son of Rajendra and grandson of Dinakarrao (Appasaheb); Parth Pawar, son of Ajit; Jay who is helping parents Ajit and Sunetra in Baramati; and Yugendra Pawar, son of Ajit’s elder brother Shrinivas are fourth generation of Pawars in politics