Pawar hails Operation Sindoor, says message has gone out in world

PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday expressed strong support for Operation Sindoor, stating that India has sent a clear signal to the world about its willingness to act decisively against terrorism. NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday expressed strong support for Operation Sindoor, stating India has sent a clear signal to the world about its willingness to act decisively against terrorism. (HT FILE)

Pawar, who was in Pune on Wednesday, said that no country can remain silent following such a brutal attack, and India’s response has made it clear that it will not tolerate such provocations.

Pawar said he spoke with Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and defence minister Rajnath Singh. “I congratulated the efforts of the Indian armed forces and commended them for the action taken. We reiterated our support to the government during this challenging time,” said Pawar.

Following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian forces launched missile strikes early Wednesday targeting nine terror-linked sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including key bases associated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

Reflecting on the situation, Pawar, who served as India’s Defence Minister in the 1990s, said, “The killings of innocent civilians last month created an atmosphere of unrest. No sovereign nation can watch in silence. The response had to be measured but firm.”

He added that the strikes were specifically aimed at terror camps operating in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, many of which also house weapons and ammunition.

Commenting on the symbolic name of the operation, Pawar said Sindoor was apt, given the lives lost in the attack. “Many women lost their husbands in the Pahalgam tragedy. This action was essential to show that such violence will not be ignored. India will hit back in a way that neutralises terror threats without causing civilian harm,” he said.

Pawar also backed steps such as suspending the Indus Water Treaty as part of diplomatic pressure on Pakistan, terming such moves “appropriate” and “necessary.”

He acknowledged that there was some public mistrust directed toward Kashmiris in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, but stressed that many Kashmiris had come forward to denounce the violence. “It is important to recognise that Kashmiris themselves strongly condemned the attack,” he noted.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pawar had earlier praised the Indian armed forces for their swift and effective response. “Congratulations to our soldiers for a fitting response to the Pahalgam attack. The nation is proud of their bravery and commitment to protecting our sovereignty,” he wrote.

He emphasised that it is now crucial for the central leadership and all political parties to offer full support to the Indian Air Force. “This is a time for national unity,” Pawar said.

On the possibility of retaliation from Pakistan, Pawar declined to speculate but cautioned that India should remain alert. “There’s no need to make assumptions. Pakistan understands its limits — and also knows India’s capabilities,” he said.