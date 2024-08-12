Pax suffering due to inadequate facilities at new terminal bldg.: Congress state VP

According to Maharashtra Pradesh Congress vice-president (VP), Mohan Joshi, passengers are suffering no end due to inadequate facilities at the new terminal building of Pune Airport. The new terminal building has started operations since last month. The terminal was inaugurated six months before the Lok Sabha (LS) elections but it wasn’t opened for passengers. (HT PHOTO)

Joshi yesterday met Pune Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials and demanded provision of better facilities for passengers. “Avoiding congestion at the airport and providing convenient travel arrangements for passengers are a must. The airport terminal was built a year ago, and its inauguration was postponed to get a convenient date for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The terminal was inaugurated six months before the Lok Sabha (LS) elections but it wasn’t opened for passengers. Then Pune member of Parliament (MP) Murlidhar Mohol was given the post of minister of state for civil aviation after the formation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Thereafter, Mohol inspected the terminal and the terminal was commissioned a month ago,” said Joshi.

“Digi Yatra counter facility for skip-the-queue access is still not available at the new terminal even after registering through the app. At Lohegaon Airport, there are no signposts for air traffic at the new terminal. Immigration and customs counter arrangements are not available. Also lounge arrangements are not in place. The same thing happened with Pune Metro as well. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the metro eight years ago. However, the work of phase 1 is not complete. Are the facilities set aside for events at the airport terminal in the same manner?” Joshi said.