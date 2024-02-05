Pay-and-park system to make comeback in PCMC

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to again implement the pay and park system in the civic limits after three failed attempts. However, this time the civic body has decided to decentralise the work and appoint agencies to implement the system in eight zones. Currently, the pay and park system is active at Nashik Phata, Empire Estate, Nigdi, Chaperkar Chowk and two other places. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body’s pay-and-park policy was implemented on July 1, 2021 wherein residents had to park their vehicles on an hourly basis. The system was planned to be implemented on 58 roads and off-road locations but was initially started at 40 locations. However, it failed to receive the desired results and the private contractor suffered losses.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Following the losses the contractor in past three years cut down the pay and park locations from forty to six locations. Currently, the pay and park system is active at Nashik Phata, Empire Estate, Nigdi, Chaperkar Chowk and two other places.

“In the past two years, several tenders were floated for allotment of this work but hardly any response. Even a mobile application was started last year but the system failed to take up. Even towing vans were hired for the traffic cops to take action but this too yielded no results. We have also decided to forfeit the deposit of the contractor to cut down the locations for the parking system,” the official said.

Bapu Gaikwad, executive engineer of the PCMC, said, a fresh proposal has been made to decentralise the pay and park policy and one agency will be appointed for each eight zones.

“The respective zonal offices will monitor the parking system and collect money daily. The proposal has been submitted to the municipal commissioner. Once it is approved the tenders will be floated and the system will be implemented from the next fiscal year,” said Gaikwad.

As per the new proposal, the parking system will be implemented at 40 locations and will be expanded to a total 58 locations. However, the designated rate will remain same—two-wheelers and auto rickshaws have to pay ₹5 per hour, four-wheelers and tempos ₹10, minibuses ₹25, and truck and private buses ₹100 per hour.